A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) job fair will take place at the Crawford County Maintenance Facility on Aug. 25 from noon to 6 p.m.
The event at 18492 Smock Highway is part of a series of job fairs throughout the District 1 northwest region in the coming weeks.
The agency hopes to fill numerous roadway maintenance positions, including transportation equipment operators, diesel and construction equipment mechanics, tradesmen helpers and radio dispatchers. Additional positions are available in the design and construction fields.
Potential applicants can see the current available positions by visiting employment.pa.gov and send questions to statejobs@pa.gov.
District employees and human resources representatives will be on hand at the job fairs to answer questions regarding employment and assist attendees with the application process.
In some cases, on-the-spot interviews will be conducted and conditional job offers may be extended. Applicants should bring an updated copy of their resume or employment history and two forms of ID.
Job fairs will also be held at PennDOT’s other nearby county maintenance facilities on the following dates:
• Monday — Erie County Maintenance Facility, 9031 Peach St., Waterford
• Aug. 29 — Mercer County Maintenance Facility, 215 Maple St., Mercer
• Aug. 30 — Venango County Maintenance Facility, 1460 Pittsburgh Road, Franklin
• Sept. 7 — Warren County Maintenance Facility, 20745 Route 6, Warren
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.