ERIE — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Northwest Regional Highway Safety Network, the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association Northwest Chapter, and local law enforcement held a Teen Driver Safety Competition in Erie on Monday.
This is the 14th time Erie County has hosted the contest, which had to be canceled the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The contest returned in 2022 to allow 10 students from various Erie County high schools to compete for more than $900 in prizes.
The competition included a combination of a slow-drive obstacle course at the Transportation Solutions’ Commercial Driver’s Licensing Office, a pre-trip vehicle assessment, and written tests to determine the county’s top teen driver.
Pennsylvania State Police, local law enforcement officers, professional truck drivers and other driving experts were on hand to administer the exams.
Joesph Anaya of Union City High School earned the top spot in the competition and was awarded $500. Second place and $300 went to Matt Bennett, also of Union City High School. The third-place prize of $100 was awarded to Abigail Slawter of McDowell High School.
The three-person team of Anaya, Bennett and Tyler Parkhurst from Union City High School had the highest group score. The participants’ names will be added to the county’s traveling trophy, which will be displayed at the winning school for the next year.