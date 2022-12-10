The 2022 construction season saw 70 active highway projects in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) northwest region including paving nearly 140 miles of roadway (with 50 miles of it interstate) and replacement of more than a dozen bridges.
The work represented more than $200 million worth of highway improvements in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties which comprise PennDOT’s District 1, or northwest region.
This year, nearly $78 million was awarded for 48 projects across the region, including 19 highway projects; 14 bridge replacements or rehabilitations; seven safety projects; and eight projects for work on locally owned bridges, roadways and trails. Physical work on some contracts awarded in 2022 will begin in 2023.
Work was also done on 25 projects that were started or awarded prior to 2022, representing $152 million. Before the end of the year, District 1 expects to open bids for an additional four projects worth approximately $8.4 million.
“Our District 1 team stepped up to handle a robust and unique construction season that included constructing the state’s first teardrop roundabouts, completing an emergency bridge rehabilitation, the reassembling and relocating of a historic bridge, and assisting local governments with streetscape projects,” said Brian McNulty, PennDOT District 1 executive.
There were 14 active projects in Crawford County, including:
• Interstate 79 — Restoring 23 lane miles of highway from Milepost 154 to Milepost 165 in Hayfield and Cussewago townships in Crawford County, and Washington Township in Erie County. The project also included two bridge rehabilitations and other structural work. The contract cost is $15.7 million.
• Pymatuning State Park trail expansion — Partnership with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Pymatuning State Park in Crawford County. The project included the rehabilitation and relocation of the historic Messerall Truss Bridge from the Titusville area to the trail in western Crawford County. The contract cost is $2.2 million.
• Four paving projects — The projects included resurfacing more than 16 miles of roadway in the city of Meadville; Hydetown, Spartansburg and Saegertown boroughs; and Richmond, Oil Creek, West Mead, Sparta, Hayfield and Woodcock townships. The combined contract cost for all four projects is $6.8 million.
• Route 27 — Resurfacing 4.65 miles of roadway in East Mead and Randolph townships. The contract cost is $4.9 million. Work is expected to be complete in 2023.
In the region, there were 25 active projects in Erie County, including three separate road projects on Interstate 90.
One was reconstruction of Interstate 90 from Milepost 3.5 to Milepost 10.5 at $66.1 million with work to be completed in 2023. The second was repaving of 10 highway miles from Milepost 35 near the Interstate 86 interchange to the New York state border at $15.4 million. The third was resurfacing from Milepost 18 to Milepost 23 including I-90’s interchange with I-79 at $6.4 million.
Mercer County had 13 active projects, including repairing pavement and updating pavement markings as needed on the first 15 miles of Interstate 80 from the Ohio/Pennsylvania border at $2.8 million. Work started in 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2023.
There was rehabilitation of three bridges over I-79 in Findley and Jackson townships in Mercer County through one combined contract at $1.55 million.
There also were major resurfacing projects on Route 19, Route 358 and Route 173 in Mercer County totaling more than $8 million.
Venango County had 10 active projects, including a resurfacing project on I-80 from Milepost 27.6 at the border of Venango and Mercer counties to Milepost 34.5 near the Route 308 exit for Clintonville at a cost of $8.8 million.
There were also six districtwide contracts for guiderails repairs and updates, highway lighting repairs and updates, and geotechnical drilling.
