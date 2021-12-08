Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) marked the completion of the 2021 construction season in the Northwest Region on Tuesday.
Overall, there were 55 projects that had active work take place during the construction season in District 1, which includes Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.
“When PennDOT completes a project, whether big or small, it is making an investment in the communities across the state. Doing this at the highest level means balancing the needs of the interstate, national highway, secondary, and local networks,” Gov. Tom Wolf said. “It also means taking on different strategies to preserve and improve more than 140 miles of roadway in northwest Pennsylvania in this year.”
In 2021, $102 million in contracts were awarded for 43 projects, including 29 highway projects, six bridge replacements or rehabilitations, two safety improvements, and six projects on local roadways or bridges. Work was also done on 12 projects that were started or awarded prior to the new year.
“The 2021 construction season presented PennDOT with some unique opportunities and unexpected challenges,” PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty said. “At each step of the way, our design, construction and maintenance teams came together to find solutions, collaborate with partners, and provide the best value possible for the limited funding available, all the while keeping sight on the importance of safety in transportation.”
Notable projects from 2021 include:
• Pymatuning State Park trail expansion: Partnership with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and Pymatuning State Park in Crawford County. The project includes the rehabilitation and relocation of the historic Messerall Truss Bridge. The contract cost is $2.2 million. Work is expected to the completed in 2022.
• Interstate 90: Reconstruction from milepost 3.5 near Exit 3 in Springfield Township to milepost 10.5 just east of Exit 9 in Girard Township, Erie County. The project also includes the replacement of several bridges over I-90 and teardrop roundabouts at the Route 18 ramps. Two emergency bridge demolition were done in 2021 following separate occasions of hits by over-height vehicles. The contract cost is $66.1 million. Work is expected to be completed in 2023.
• Interstate 79: Restoring 23 lane miles of highway from mile post 154 to mile post 165 in Hayfield and Cussewago townships in Crawford County, and Washington Township in Erie County. The project also includes two bridge rehabilitations and other structural work. The contract cost is $15.7 million.
• Route 428: Resurfacing of more than 4 miles in Troy Township and Hydetown Borough, Crawford County, and 4.7 miles in Plum Township, Venango County. The contract cost is $1.9 million.
• Route 98: Resurfacing and restoring of 10 miles of roadway in Hayfield and Cussewago townships, Crawford County; and 8 miles of roadway in Elk Creek and Franklin townships, Erie County. The contract cost is $4.2 million.
PennDOT said there were 13 active projects in Crawford County, including:
• Cambridge Springs bridge: Replacement of the 203-foot-long truss bridge that carries Route 6 over French Creek in Cambridge Springs Borough. The contract cost is $3.8 million.
• Shutz Road bridge: Rehabilitation of the bridge over a Woodcock Creek tributary near Woodcock Lake in Woodcock Township. The contract cost $1.6 million.
• Pymatuning Reservoir bridge (Route 3011): Rehabilitation of the bridge which carries traffic through a popular spillway in the Pymatuning State Park. The work also includes ADA accessibility improvements. The contract cost is $2.3 million.