The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is reminding drivers that autumn is the season when deer are on the move more often, sometimes running or leaping onto area roadways.
“It is important to always stay alert while driving, particularly in the months to come when deer are most active,” said PennDOT District 1 Executive Brian McNulty. “Slowing down and eliminating distractions can help you react safely to deer crossing the road.”
According to PennDOT data, in 2020 there were 5,581 deer-related crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 1,028 injuries and four fatalities. In the six counties included in PennDOT’s northwest region (including Crawford County), there were 471 crashes and 89 total injuries last year.
Deer often travel in small herds and are most active between sunset and sunrise as they look for food. Drivers should be extra cautious during morning and evening commute times.
PennDOT recommends the following safety tips to help drivers avoid a deer-related crash:
• Slow down and be alert, especially where deer crossing signs are posted.
• Increase the following distance between vehicles.
• Make new drivers aware of increased deer movement.
• Always wear your seat belt.
• Never drive impaired by drugs or alcohol.
• Turn your headlights on whenever using your wipers.
• • •
By the numbers
A breakdown of deer-related accidents in Crawford County:
2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Total
Crashes 108 114 126 136 115 599
Total Injuries 18 17 22 24 22 103
Total Fatalities 0 0 1 0 0 1
Source: PennDOT