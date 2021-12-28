The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday in observance of the New Year's holiday.
Customers can still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services — including all forms, publications and driver training manuals — online through PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services website, at dmv.pa.gov.
Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. they include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.
There is no additional fees for using online services.