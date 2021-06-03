Work to rehabilitate a 23-year old bridge that carries New Linesville Road (Route 198) over Conneaut Creek in Conneautville is expected to begin next week.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said work on the bridge, which is located between Mulberry Road and Main Street (Route 18), is expected to start Monday, weather permitting.
The project will include removing the existing asphalt, placing elastomeric waterproof membrane and asphalt overlay on the bridge deck. Work will also include construction of new geo-reinforced approach slabs, drainage improvements, pavement markings and guide rail updates.
The project will require a detour, which will be posted using routes 18, 6, 7, 167 and 198. It is expected to be in place for five weeks.
Motorists may also encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.
The new bridge is expected to be opened by late July.
The existing bridge was built in 1998 and is classified as good condition. Approximately 575 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
The contractor for the $212,000 project is CH&D Enterprises of New Stanton.
PennDOT also will begin work later this month to replace a bridge that carries Mosiertown Road (Route 4009) over Hubert Run in Hayfield Township.
Work on the bridge, which is located between Battles Road and Knapp Road, is expected to start June 14, weather permitting.
The project will include removal of the existing steel plate pipe arch bridge and construction of a precast reinforced concrete box culvert. Crews will also conduct the reconstruction of the approach roadway, guiderail updates, and new signs and pavement markings.
The project will require a detour, which will be posted using Route 198, Route 98 and West Road (Route 4010). The detour is expected to begin June 21 and be in place for five weeks.
The new bridge is expected to be opened by late July.
Motorists may also encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers.
The existing bridge was built in 1957 and is classified as poor condition. Approximately 450 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
The contractor for the $513,000 project is Shingledecker’s Welding of Franklin.