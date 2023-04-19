Along with marking the start of the construction season, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 1 is also currently observing National Work Zone Awareness Week.
“Every workday our crews, along with contracted and consultant employees working on our behalf, are out along the roadways doing necessary duties to maintain and improve our transportation system,” said District 1 Executive Brian McNulty. “Whether it is behind the barrier on the interstate or in a temporary work zone on a rural road, they need motorists to do their part to keep everyone safe by slowing down, giving driving their full attention and obeying traffic signs and flaggers.”
PennDOT urges motorists to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions, and drive responsibly in work zones.
Other tips to stay safe in work zones include:
• Maintain a safe distance around vehicles and do not tailgate;
• Use four-way flashers when stopped or traveling slowly;
• Always wear a seat belt; and
• Turn on your vehicle’s headlights.
