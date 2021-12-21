A virtual plans display for the project to replace the bridge that carries Route 98 over Van Horne Run in Vernon Township is available for the public to view.
The bridge is located on Route 98, approximately 2 miles from the intersection with Harmonsburg Road.
PennDOT said the project will include replacing the existing bridge with a precast box culvert. Work will also include some minimal roadway approach work. Work is expected to occur during the 2022 construction season.
A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately one month. The proposed 13.5-mile detour route would use Harmonsburg Road, Cussewago Road, Route 102 and Route 19.
The existing bridge was built in 1937. Approximately 4,200 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
The plans display for the Route 98 Bridge Replacement, which will be held online only, includes a handout and an online comment form. It will be open until Jan. 7 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1.
Those unable to access the study online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Matt Antrilli at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.