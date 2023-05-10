EAST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display for a work on the bridge that carries Hunter Road over Hunter Run in East Mead Township.
The bridge is located on Hunter Road, approximately 2 miles west of the intersection with South Wayland Road.
The project includes removing and replacing the bridge deck, barriers and beams; streambed paving; and wing wall, streambank and inlet stabilization. Work will also include updated roadway approaches and shoulder backups.
Work is expected to occur during the 2024 construction season and will last approximately two to three months.
A detour will be required during construction. The proposed 5.6-mile detour route will be posted using Shaffer, Pettis and West Oil Creek roads.
The existing bridge was built in 1954 and is rated in poor condition. Approximately 325 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
This project is funded at least in part by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). In 2023 alone, the BIL is bringing approximately $23.7 million in additional funding to the northwest region to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners. In the northwest region, the planning partners are the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO), the Shenango Valley MPO, and the Northwest Rural Planning Organization (RPO), for projects in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.
The information on the Hunter Road Bridge Project, including a handout, digital plans and an online comment form, is available online. The page will remain active until June 5 and can be accessed by visiting penndot.pa.gov/District1.
Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Matthew Antrilli at mantrilli@pa.gov or (814) 678-7169.
The purpose of the virtual public online plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.
