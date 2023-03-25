MEADVILLE TRIBUNE
PennDOT is inviting the public to view the online plans display for a project to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Wightman Road over Conneaut Outlet in Union and Fairfield townships.
The bridge is located on Wightman Road/Stopp Road between Townhall Road (Route 2005) and Route 285.
The project will consist of rehabilitation of the existing bridge, including replacement of the existing abutments. Work will also include updated roadway approaches and guiderail.
Work is expected to occur during the 2025 construction season.
The bridge is expected to be closed for six months during construction. A 3.8-mile detour will be posted using Townhall Road, Route 285, and Peterson Road.
The existing King Bridge Co. Pratt truss bridge was built in 1897. It is classified as poor condition and is posted with a 3-ton weight limit. It is owned by Crawford County. Approximately 100 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
The plans display for the Wightman Road Bridge, which will be held online only, includes a handout, PowerPoint presentation with plans and photos, and an online comment form. It will be open until April 11 and can be accessed by visiting the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.
Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Gregory Lindsay at glindsay@pa.gov or (814) 678-7365.
