Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting the public to view the online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries Mageetown Road (Route 1032) over Shirley Run in Rome Township.
The bridge is located between Route 89 and Vrooman Road, near the Crawford County-Warren County line.
The project will include replacing the existing single-span steel string bridge with a single-span integral abutment with prestressed spread box beams. Work also will include new roadway approaches and updated guiderail and pavement markings.
Work is expected to occur during the 2024 construction season.
A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately four months. The proposed 7.7-mile detour route will be posted using Route 89, Bethel Church Road (Route 1013).
The existing steel stringer bridge was built in 1950. It is classified as poor condition and is posted with a 20-ton weight limit. Approximately 175 vehicles a day use the bridge, on average.
The plans display for the Mageetown Road Bridge project includes a handout, digital plans and an online comment form. It will be open until May 16 and can be accessed by visiting penndot.pa.gov/District1.
Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Mitchell Fabry at mifabry@pa.gov or (814) 678-7353.
The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project.