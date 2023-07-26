The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to view the online plans display for a project to replace the bridge that carries routes 6 and 19 over French Creek in Hayfield and Woodcock townships.
The plans display for the bridge replacement project, which will be online only, includes a handout, a presentation and a comment form. It will be open until Aug. 7 and can be accessed by visiting penndot.pa.gov/District1.
The bridge is between Morris Road and Black Road.
The project will replace the bridge at the existing location with a new two-span steel plate girder structure. The roadway across the bridge will have 11-foot travel lanes and 5-foot shoulders. The project also includes reconstructing the roadway approaches, upgrading guiderail and pavement markings, and intersection tie-ins at Morris and Brake Shoe roads.
Work is expected to occur in the 2025 construction season.
A detour will be required during construction and is expected to be in place for approximately six months. The proposed 4.6-mile detour route will be posted using Interstate 79, Route 6 south of Meadville, Route 198 and Route 6 (Brookhouser Road) on the north side of Saegertown.
A portion of French Creek will be closed to boaters for the removal of the existing bridge and erection of the new bridge. Portage will be required during this time. Throughout the remainder of construction, boaters can use a designated safe channel to travel through the construction area.
The existing through-truss bridge was built in 1937. Repairs were made to the bridge in 2019 after it was hit by a truck with an extended boom arm. It is classified as poor condition and has a vehicle clearance of 14 feet. An average of about 7,100 vehicles a day use the bridge.
Those unable to access the information online may give feedback by contacting PennDOT Project Manager Steve Schettler at sschettler@pa.gov or (814) 678-7356.
