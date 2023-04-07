The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Thursday that vehicle owners will now be able to purchase a Pollinator license plate.
Sixty-five percent of the proceeds from the license plate will be deposited into the Pollinator Habitat Program Fund, officials said. The Pollinator Habitat Program Fund is dedicated to supporting ongoing efforts to reinvigorate the populations of insects that pollinate plant life.
This fund will create naturalized gardens and meadows planted with pollinator-friendly species of flowering plants specifically for bees, butterflies, beetles and other insects that may have been adversely affected by the loss of their native habitat. With more flowering plants to provide sustenance, these insects will be given a chance to thrive in these reclaimed areas. A further aim of the program is to help reverse the decline of federally listed threatened or endangers species such as the monarch butterfly.
The Pollinator license plate is now available for passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds. The license plate contains the standard Pennsylvania license plate colors of blue, white and gold and depicts an image of a monarch butterfly, honeybee and green sweat bee visiting a flower. Applicants must submit a completed Form MV-911, “Application for Special Fund Registration Plate.”
