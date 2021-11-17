CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — After months of debate, public comment and revisions, PENNCREST School Board voted down a revision to an existing policy intended to ban the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) last week.
The 7-2 vote on Thursday was a mix of board members who have long opposed the ban in the first place alongside those who said the new policy did not go far enough. The policy in question, policy 119 Current Events/Controversial Issues, did not specifically name CRT, but discussion about the policy has centered on how it pertains to the theory.
Policy committee chairman David Valesky, who has been one of the drivers of banning CRT in PENNCREST, announced his opposition ahead of the vote. Typically the committee chairman makes the motion on agenda items relating to their committee, but Valesky refused to do so Thursday, with board member Jeff Brooks making the motion instead.
"It does not do the job that we set out to do," Valesky said. "It does not ban critical race theory."
Valesky said the policy does not specifically ban the teaching that the United States of America is built upon racism, which he called one of the "fundamental" aspects of CRT. Such language was originally included in the policy during its development, but was removed after lawyers from the Quinn Law Firm, which serves as the solicitors for the board, said it would violate the First Amendment.
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, critical race theory is an “intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that’s used to oppress and exploit people of colour [sic].”
Several board members expressed confusion why, if Valesky opposed the policy, he allowed it to move out of committee.
"He moved this forward for first reading and then, as soon as it got here, suddenly didn't like it," said board member Robert Gulick. "For whatever reason I don't know."
Gulick said Valesky would need to "work on his credibility" moving forward.
Board member Tim Brown gave similar viewpoints, asking "why is it here?" in reference to the policy. Brown said he was OK with taking the policy off the agenda, but said he wished it was done before it had moved to final vote.
In the end, only Gulick and board President Luigi DeFrancesco voted in favor of the policy revision, while Brooks, Brown, Valesky, Jennifer Davis, Brian Lynch, Robert Johnston and Theresa Croll voted against it. Johnston notably was the first board member to put forth a CRT ban back in July.
Valesky, speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, said the policy committee would examine the issue of a CRT ban again in the future, but said he doesn't know if it will happen before or after the holiday season and work on the school budget for next year.
"I'll definitely see that it's in committee," he said.
