As part of a larger effort to upgrade security, PENNCREST School District is expanding a gun-detection video analytics platform already in use at district high schools to elementary schools as well. The system is believed to be the first of its kind in the region, according to Superintendent Tim Glasspool, and it represents a significant addition to the district’s security tools.
“We’re a little more remote than most school districts, so every second matters for us,” Glasspool said. “It just works — and we do absolutely nothing.”
The system in question comes from Conshohocken-based ZeroEyes, which was founded in 2018 by “a team of Navy SEALs and military veterans who have lived through countless active shooter situations,” according to the company’s website.
Using the district’s network of security cameras, which has been simultaneously upgraded, the ZeroEyes weapon detection service combines computer-driven analytics and human expertise to scan for the presence of firearms. It can notify school personnel and local law enforcement within five seconds when the software detects a gun being brandished, according to the company.
“The Uvalde shooting raised the concerns of many parents in our district,” Glasspool said. “ZeroEyes has been proven to improve response time dramatically, which is crucial for saving lives in active shooter situations.”
PENNCREST School Board in February voted unanimously to purchase the service, which was deployed to district high schools at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. At a cost of $52,000 for three years, Glasspool felt the district had gotten a bargain.
The system has not yet detected any unauthorized guns at district buildings, but it definitely works.
Glasspool said that scheduled law enforcement training and a visit from the 150th Pennsylvania Bucktails Civil War reenactors group both set off alarms — metaphorically speaking. ZeroEyes had been notified in advance of both events and did not contact Crawford County 911 regarding the presence of weapons.
Kylene Koper is principal at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School, where the active shooter drill took place and said she definitely feels safer with the system in place. She appreciates that she and other school officials can access ZeroEyes in real time on their smartphones. If someone did bring an unauthorized weapon to campus, they would be able to track the person’s movements at the school via their phones, she said.
It’s also comforting to know that someone is watching just in case.
“It’s an extra layer of security, so that if something happens, we’ll be able to react much faster,” Koper said. “It allows you to focus on the safety of kids in the building rather than trying to get help — help is already on the way.”
The someone watching is more than just the ZeroEyes software.
“Former U.S. military and law enforcement specialists monitor every detection 24/7/365 from the in-house ZeroEyes Operations Center,” the company said in announcing the expansion of the PENNCREST system.
The service’s automated detections are monitored by human eyes in large part because the system generates a steady stream of false positives — instances when the computer detects what could be a gun but instead is a student holding a cellphone, for instance.
Monthly reports document the false positives, which vary depending on time and camera location, but can amount to as many as 100 in a given day, according to Glasspool.
“School districts like PENNCREST are not just our customers; they are our partners in making the world a safer and better place to live,” ZeroEyes CEO and co-founder Mike Lahiff said in the company’s announcement. “PENNCREST is proof that a school can be ‘rural’ while still being on the cutting edge of security technology.”
For PENNCREST, the gun-detection system is just one of several steps intended to make students and staff safer, according to Glasspool.
Just last month the school board approved the purchase and installation of 45 HALO Smart Sensor devices and 150 two-way intercom stations at a cost of $225,000.
The sensors resemble smoke detectors, Glasspool said, but have a significantly wider range of capabilities. They can detect vape or cigarette smoke, for instance, but can also monitor air quality and carbon dioxide levels. They can also monitor for unusual noises, such as gunshots or abnormal loud noises like breaking items and yelling that might be associated with vandalism or fighting.
Even more importantly, Glasspool said, two school resource officers from Cambridge Springs Police Department will be present in district schools beginning in January.
“We’re doing a lot of good things as far as school safety goes,” Glasspool said.
