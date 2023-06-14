STEUBEN TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board appears set to approve a 0.5-mill property tax rate increase, part of a $57.8 million budget for the 2023-24 school year that comes with a $590,000 deficit.
The board will vote on the budget and the accompanying tax levy when it meets Thursday at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Maplewood Elementary School.
At a work session in the auditorium on Monday, three of the board’s nine members said they would vote against the tax increase. Tim Brown and Jeff Brooks both said the proposed 0.5-mill increase was too low, arguing instead that the board should increase taxes by 0.75 mills. Fred Bryant, on the other hand, said that with additional work the board would be able to identify cuts that would allow it to avoid any increase at all.
When asked collectively by board President Luigi DeFrancesco if they had any objections to the 0.5-mill increase, the other members present remained silent. Board member David Valesky did not attend the meeting.
Bryant cited the Crawford County Treasurer’s Office in stating that more than 3,300 county properties are in arrears on their taxes. A 0.5-mill increase would have an impact, he said.
“These are real costs to real people. There are people losing their homes. I’m disappointed in the board that we’ve not taken a harder look at the budget.”
Bryant proposed cutting the district’s custodial staff by 50 percent as one possible starting point for additional savings.
Brown, in contrast, said a slightly higher increase would help address the deficit and offset expenses that can be expected to continue rising.
The proposed 2023-24 budget calls for the $590,000 deficit to be balanced using cash from the district’s fund balance of approximately $13.8 million, according to a presentation to board members in May.
The recommendation for such incremental increases is one that both Brown and Brooks have made consistently since at least 2018 when a crowd of about 35 people at a budget discussion erupted in applause when Brown called on the board to “step up and make the tough decision.”
Brown made a similar argument on Monday, though this time there was little reaction from the crowd of about 20 people clustered in the largely empty auditorium.
For the owner of a property assessed at the district’s median value of $30,275, the current property tax rate of 53.25 mills results in annual taxes of $1,612.14. A hike of 0.5 mills would result in an annual increase of $15.14 for the same taxpayer.
The additional 0.25 mills that Brown proposed would tack on another $7.57 each year. An increase of 0.5 mills would raise taxes by 0.94 percent while an increase of 0.75 mills would result in a hike of 1.4 percent.
“We’re not carrying our weight,” Brooks said in supporting the slightly higher increase. “The reason PENNCREST used to be the best is we wanted to be the best, and now we’re choosing to be the cheapest.
“When we look at what’s coming down the road,” he added, “I don’t know how we can only do the 0.5 mills.”
The 0.5-mill increase, which appeared to have the support of the minimum five board members required for approval, is the final step in a three-year plan of small hikes. The resulting revenue has been earmarked to pay off capital borrowing from 2020 and 2022 projected to cost the district $10.3 million over the course of the next 30 years.
DeFrancesco did not express opposition to the proposed budget and tax increase, but he did draw attention to the district’s expenses, particularly for health care benefits.
“We have to realize everybody has to pay their fair share,” he said. “Do our employees pay their fair share or not? That’s a good question.”
DeFrancesco is part of the team negotiating a new contract with the union that represents the district’s teachers — negotiations that have dragged on for 18 months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.