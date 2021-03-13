SAEGERTOWN — With a unanimous vote Thursday by the school board, PENNCREST will receive $50,000 to purchase technology equipment for use at the district's three high schools.
The application for the Job Training and Education Programs grant was approved by all present board members at Thursday's meeting. Board President Mark Gerow and Vice President Luigi DeFrancesco were absent from the meeting in which board member Tim Brown was voted in as president pro tempore.
While the board was voting on an application, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said the school district already is approved to receive the funds once he submits the minutes from the meeting and the necessary paperwork.
The school district was made aware of the grant by state Sen. Michele Brooks, whom Glasspool thanked at the meeting.
"As we said in the work session, this was in large part due to the efforts of Sen. Brooks," Glasspool said. "We will send her a thank you note tomorrow."
While it may be some time before the money is fully transferred over to the district, Glasspool said PENNCREST would immediately begin buying the equipment it plans to purchase through the grant due to the possible long wait times on getting those items in. The grant will reimburse the district for the costs.
The school district plans to buy various forms of equipment for use in the technology education departments at each of the high schools. Items include 3D printers and metal band saws. The $50,000 will be spread out between the three high schools.
Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School will receive $17,404 worth of equipment, made up of a band saw, a 3D printer, a CNC router, a compression tapping head kit, a classroom robotics bundle and computer programming software.
Maplewood Junior-Senior High School will receive a Glowforge Pro laser printer and a CN router for a total of $15,706.
Saegertown Junior-Senior High School will receive a 3D printer, CNC router and plasma cutter for $16,890 of equipment.
Northwestern Pennsylvania National Tooling & Machining Association has agreed to cover any unexpected cost overruns in the equipment purchases, such as increased shipping costs or price changes.
