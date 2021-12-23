HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board voted to appeal a judge's decision requiring the district comply with a Right-to-Know request regarding social media posts by board members.
The board made the 5-2 decision during a special session Tuesday after a ruling last week by Senior Judge William Cunningham.
Board members Jeff Brooks and Tim Brown were the dissenting votes, while members Theresa Croll and Jennifer Davis were absent from the meeting. Board member Brian Lynch attended remotely.
The decision, which was dated Dec. 14 and filed Dec. 16, sided with Crawford County resident Thomas Cagle, who seeks to have the PENNCREST School District turn over all "Facebook posts and comments" made by board members David Valesky and Luigi DeFrancesco relating to "homosexuality and PENNCREST School District," as well as all comments relating to those posts, made from Jan. 1, 2020, to June 13, 2021.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said last week the ruling sounded consistent with what previous appellate courts have held, and that it was a "good decision" for public access and transparency.
While the majority of Tuesday's discussion took place behind closed doors — the board met in executive session — there were signs it was contentious. Debate lasted around 30 minutes and, at one point, a raised voice could be heard from the entry way of the administration office into which members of the public and media were shuffled so the board could speak privately.
When the public was let back in, some board members opted to make comments ahead of the vote.
Brooks spoke first and most extensively, disagreeing the notion of spending more money on the matter.
"I feel we've spent enough tax dollars on the bad decisions and behaviors of a few board members," Brooks said. "None of us voted to have Dave make his controversial remarks on social media and none of us voted for Luigi to comment that we would 'Get to the bottom of it' and be so unaware of his responsibilities and consequences of his actions that he deleted his comments on social media."
Brooks said he did not believe the RTK request was an invasion of personal lives nor an attempt at censorship.
"It's a reminder that we need to not be so dumb, make comments we don't want to preserve and that our words matter," he said.
"Stop running from your own words on social media by deleting comments and stop asking taxpayers to pay the bill because you don't want to be responsible elected officials," he said later.
Valesky said he disagreed with the judge's ruling, and seemed to view the matter as a battle for freedom of speech.
"I think that we definitely should fight this because it's going to cause issues further up the ladder and along the way," he said. "I would argue I did things in a professional manner. I don't regret what I did. I simply stated my opinion, which is allowed in the United States last I checked."
Valesky said whether the school district wins or loses the court battle, he believes they should fight it.
"I do not agree with the court on this and I believe we should fight for our constitutional rights," he said.
That last comment drew some doubts from other board members. Brooks said people "have the constitutional right to know what their elected officials do," while Brown questioned which rights Valesky was referring to.
"I was just going to say, which constitutional rights are we fighting for?" Brown asked.
Brown attempted to push the question further, but was cut off by DeFrancesco, who said he wanted to have final remarks to respond to Brooks' "silly comments." DeFrancesco questioned how the posts could count as school district business, as had been ruled in Cunningham's decision.
"Do we want if an individual director says anything anywhere, it becomes business of the district?" he said. "No, I don't think so. In my opinion, I don't think I would like to see that happen again and again and again."
Some final remarks were sneaked in when it came time to vote. Brown, when he cast his "no" vote, said he was doing it "for the taxpayers' money," while DeFrancesco cast his "yes" vote "for the simple justice and truth."
Speaking with the Tribune after the meeting, Solicitor George Joseph said he would begin preparing to file the appeal starting Wednesday, though he did not anticipate filing it until after the holiday. PENNCREST has 30 days from the decision to file the appeal, so Joseph said he is using Jan. 13 as a deadline.
Since the last decision was passed down in county court, the appeal will move on to Commonwealth Court. Should another appeal happen after that, it could potentially move up to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, though that court is discretionary in what appeals they take up.
Joseph said the case could theoretically be appealed up to the Supreme Court of the Untied States after a Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruling, but he expressed disbelief the highest court in the country would take up the matter.
"They would never take that in a million years," Joseph said.
The origins of the case date to May after a worker contracted by the school district posted a picture of LGBTQ+ books on display at Maplewood Junior/Senior High School. Several board members referenced the picture in posts made to Facebook, including one in which Valesky called display, or at least its subject matter, "totally evil."
Cagle filed a RTK request on June 17 seeking comments made by Valesky and DeFrancesco, among other items. The school district fulfilled some of Cagle's requests, but not the social media posts. Cagle appealed the decision to the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records, which sided with him in an Aug. 24 decision.
The school district filed an appeal for judicial review on Sept. 16, which led to the case before Cunningham.
