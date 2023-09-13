STEUBEN TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board continues to work with Superintendent Tim Glasspool to determine his final day with the district, according to discussion Monday at what was the shortest and least contentious board meeting in recent memory.
The 16-minute meeting featured brief discussion of field trips for fifth graders in the district, news on expected proceeds from a vaping-related lawsuit — and lighthearted banter about Glasspool’s impending departure.
Belle Vernon Area School District voted last week to hire Glasspool as superintendent with a start date of Oct. 2 “or upon his release from his previous employment.”
Board President Luigi Defrancesco questioned the inclusion of Glasspool’s name in a list of employee resignations to be approved at the board’s voting meeting, noting that no effective date for his departure was listed. When Glasspool asked if he should remove his name from the list, DeFrancesco said he should “because we don’t know when.”
Thomas King III, the district’ attorney, informed board members that the district’s settlement in a suit against tobacco product maker Altria Group Inc. would be available for approval at the board’s meeting Thursday.
PENNCREST was among numerous school districts, government bodies and individuals suing Altria over the marketing of Juul Labs Inc. vaping products. Altria was formerly a part owner of Juul. The district incurred no expenses in joining the lawsuit and previously was awarded $52,168 in a suit against Juul.
King, who called the Altria settlement “the icing on the cake,” estimated the award at between $10,000 and $20,000.
Board member Tim Brown expressed dismay regarding discontinued field trips as the meeting neared its conclusion. Brown said he had learned fifth graders would not attend a Business Week-themed field trip to the Pittsburgh area in which they have participated during recent years.
Glasspool said the decision to discontinue participation in the field trip was made by the district’s central office not in an effort to cut costs but after consideration of the appropriate number and nature of field trips various grades make during the year.
When the “Biz Week” trip was added several years ago, he said, fifth graders were taking three trips each year.
“There was some controversy about that Biz Week was a mandated field trip and it wasn’t a fun field trip and they didn’t want to go on Biz Week and Ag Week if we didn’t have a fun field trip,” Glasspool said.
After noting that the trip fulfilled several educational goals, Glasspool offered a blunt assessment of such excursions in general.
“I don’t like any field trips for the record,” he said with a deadpan delivery. “I don’t like any field trips at all.”
“Keep that up and Oct. 1 will be your last day,” board member Jeff Brooks said in a deadpan delivery of his own, drawing laughter from board members and administrators on the stage of the Maplewood Elementary School auditorium.
“With 100 days,” Glasspool added moments later, “I want to focus on academics while we have them.”
