HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — In the crowd that gathered outside the Saegertown Elementary cafeteria following the conclusion of a long, hot and occasionally contentious meeting Thursday, Cambridge Springs resident Carla Brown shook her head as she summed up her impressions.
“Whole lot of crazy going on,” she said to a friend.
The reactions of audience members — and even some board members and district officials — during the 90-minute meeting suggested there was widespread agreement with Brown’s assessment.
Participants were much less likely, however, to agree on exactly which aspects of the meeting constituted the craziness: the brief shouting match that led the security guard monitoring the meeting to approach an audience member who interrupted the meeting; the unexpected change of course on whether or not to postpone the evening’s most controversial vote; a board member’s references to “people flashing white power symbols.”
In fact, the audience of more than 50 people in the sweltering sunlit Saegertown Elementary cafeteria seemed to be literally split down the middle on the controversial issues that dominated attention.
On one side, audience members cheered speakers who called on the district to create a safer and more welcoming environment for LGBT students and who offered strong support for attempts to derail a proposal that would ban the teaching of critical race theory in district schools.
On the other side, a mostly silent and largely expressionless group that broke into enthusiastic applause on several occasions when the more vocal side remained silent, particularly in response to board Vice President Luigi DeFrancesco’s impassioned attempts to persuade his fellow board members to move forward with the proposed ban on critical race theory.
By the time the meeting was adjourned, little progress had been made on the critical race theory issue that took over center stage from a controversy over board member responses to a display of LGBT-themed books dominated board meetings last month.
The proposed ban on teaching critical race theory, an academic approach that highlights the systemic effects of racism, was introduced at the board’s work session on Tuesday. At Thursday’s regular meeting, the board first voted 5-4 against postponing a vote on the proposal then, after more discussion, reversed course. A vote to reconsider the postponement and a vote to actually table the discussion both passed 8-1 with DeFrancesco the only member in opposition.
The votes had the board’s attorney checking and rechecking Robert’s Rules of Order to make sure proper procedure was followed, but they hardly would have made the top 10 highlights for the meeting, which featured not only its fair share of grandstanding, but significantly more actual standing than is typical: overflow audience members who stood by the cafeteria entrance, one audience member who rose from his seat to interrupt board debate and register an objection, and a nearly 10-minute meeting-ending harangue — with handouts — delivered by DeFrancesco.
Other meeting highlights included:
• A pre-recorded statement from Melissa Statman, president of the union chapter that represents PENNCREST faculty, in which she condemned the proposed ban on critical race theory, calling it “the latest censorship proposal from some of the politicians on the school board.”
Some board members, Statman said, “are seeking to divide our community members based on radical and unfounded fears of an academic boogeyman behind every history lesson.”
• Statements in support of LGBT students in the district from four community members. The speakers also called for more tolerance and bullying prevention, with one former student from the district describing how merciless bullying focused on their sexuality was dismissed by district employees and eventually led the student to transfer to cyber school.
• A brief shouting match between DeFrancesco and audience member Brian Cagle that erupted when Cagle rose from his seat to object to the board’s procedures. As a security guard approached, Cagle accused the board of committing a Sunshine Act violation. At the same time, DeFrancesco threatened to drown him out, repeating, “You are out of order, sir!”
• A change of mind from the board’s attorney: George Joseph first advised the board that voting on the critical race theory ban would not violate the Sunshine Act, but later advised that such a vote would violate the board’s own policies.
“My thinking evolved” over the course of the discussion, Joseph later explained. The board requires that members of the public who wish to speak at a meeting register at least 48 hours in advance. This week, however, due in part to the Tuesday work session being delayed by a day due to the Independence Day holiday, the meeting agenda was published less than 48 hours before the regular meeting Thursday. Thus, board policy would have required potential speakers to register before they could have known what topics and resolutions would be considered at the meeting.
• Frequent interruptions and blunt assessments: DeFrancesco and board member Timothy Brown both expressed their opposition to critical race theory, but after hearing Joseph’s concerns Brown changed directions and said he was in favor of tabling the issue until next month. As DeFrancesco continued to push for a vote Thursday, Brown told him at one point, “You need to calm down” and at another, “You apparently didn’t hear anything I said.”
Brown suggested that postponing the vote would result in a more effective ban, assuming the proposal is eventually approved.
“If we’re going to do it, let’s do it the right way,” Brown said.
Brown’s blunt assessments extended to district employees as well. Noting that the members of the public who raised concerns about the district’s treatment of the LGBT community had repeatedly brought up the topic of bullying, Brown disclaimed responsibility. The board sets policy, he said, and if those policies are not followed they may have to look at possible personnel issues.
“If bullying’s a problem and we have policies in place to address that, then something tell me that the teachers, the principals and the administrators are failing in that aspect,” Brown said. “That’s not the school board’s problem that bullying is taking place.”
• Brief comments from board member David Valesky, the focus of both extensive support and passionate outrage last month after he referred to the display of library books that included some on LGBT themes as “totally evil.”
“I’ve never claimed to hate anyone at all,” Valesky said. “I disagree with the lifestyle and I don’t think sexuality should be part of our education in the public school. I think I’ve made myself clear enough and that’s all I have to say tonight.”
• A monologue from DeFrancesco that concluded the meeting. Over the course of 10 minutes, DeFrancesco defended board members who had been criticized and railed against critical race theory and affirmative action and lauded President Abraham Lincoln for giving his life in the effort to end slavery.
“I don’t understand why some of you people,” DeFrancesco said, addressing the audience, “are convinced that there are bigots on this board.
“Critical race theory is sponsored and pushed by left-wing individuals, most of them are communists and socialists,” DeFrancesco continued. “Most of these socialists and communists are pushing it because they want to destroy the country we live in.”
After a brief description of the origins of affirmative action, DeFrancesco drew gasps of disbelief from several audience members. “Nowadays, we have Blacks, Hispanics — and even women — that have got more rights than white Americans,” DeFrancesco said. When people miss out on jobs due to affirmative action, he added, “That ain’t right — that’s discirimnation too.”
The board’s education committee will take up the critical race theory ban in an Aug. 3 meeting that will be open to the public, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said. The entire board is expected to discuss it at the Aug. 9 work session and the Aug. 12 regular meeting.
While the events of the meeting appeared to some observers as “a whole lot of crazy,” Glasspool was more optimistic in the immediate aftermath.
“Any time you gather community input,” he said, “it’s valuable.”
