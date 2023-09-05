A current Crawford County superintendent is under consideration for a similar position with a Westmoreland County district.
Belle Vernon Area School District (BVASD) members will vote tonight on hiring Tim Glasspool, who currently serves as superintendent of PENNCREST School District, according to a meeting agenda posted to the BVASD website.
Meadville Tribune attempts to reach Glasspool via phone and email Friday went unreturned.
The vote on Glasspool’s hiring was first reported by Pittsburgh television station WPXI.
PENNCREST School Board President Luigi DeFrancesco said that while transitions from one superintendent to another can be difficult, PENNCREST has an assistant superintendent who can fill in temporarily.
“We’re anxious to see what’s going to happen,” DeFrancesco said regarding the vote by Belle Vernon Area School Board. “Personally, I would hate to see him go because he’s been doing a pretty good job.”
DeFrancesco said that having at one time commuted from Crawford County to the Cleveland area, he could understand if Glasspool sought a position closer to his home in the Pittsburgh area.
“I’m sure that to be close to his house and his wife would be a major factor,” DeFrancesco said, “but he also loves to work for our district, so it’s hard to say.”
If hired by BVASD, Glasspool would earn a starting salary of $155,000 per year, according to the agenda for the meeting tonight.
Glasspool made $151,671.49 in gross annual wages with PENNCREST in 2022, according to the district’s website. DeFrancesco proposed posting the salaries to the website over the summer and board members voted unanimously in favor of the idea at their July 13 meeting. Glasspool’s starting salary when he was first hired on a three-year contract by PENNCREST in June 2018 was $132,500.
Glasspool was unanimously reappointed by the PENNCREST board in February 2021. The move extended his contract through June 30, 2026, at a starting annual salary of $142,688.
Jeanine Gregory, interim superintendent for BVASD, confirmed a statement she provided to WPXI last week saying the district “conducted a thorough superintendent search that included several rounds of interviews, presentations, and scenario discussions.”
WPXI cited one anonymous parent who expressed concerns about Glasspool related to his tenure as superintendent of Plum Borough School District from 2012 to 2017.
“We are aware of the community’s concerns, but those concerns are based on media reports and innuendo, and not facts,” Gregory said in the statement. “I have been and continue to be willing to discuss those concerns with any member of the community.”
Both Glasspool and a former Plum High School principal were placed on paid leave in May 2016 after an Allegheny County grand jury released a report on its investigation of a sex-abuse scandal in the district. Three former high school teachers were sentenced to prison following their convictions for sexual assault and other charges related to inappropriate contact with students.
Glasspool was reinstated in September 2016 following an independent investigation into allegations that he had failed to take action in response to the actions of the teachers. In October 2017 Glasspool, citing “antagonistic and hostile behavior” from some board members, reached a separation agreement with the district that paid him more than $184,000 in annual salary and unused sick and vacation days as well as the cost of family medical benefits through June 2018, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported at the time.
Glasspool was open about his experiences at Plum Borough School District, PENNCREST board members said when he was hired. “He was the obvious right choice for our district,” member Jeff Brooks told the Tribune at the time.
DeFrancesco on Monday noted that board members voted unanimously in favor of hiring Glasspool, and offered a positive evaluation of his efforts.
“He did whatever he could do for the kids,” DeFrancesco said. “Education was his priority.”
Glasspool’s potential departure from PENNCREST comes days after Crawford Central School District Superintendent Tom Washington announced his retirement in February.
It also comes at what could be a time of significant transition for a district that has seen its share of controversy in recent years.
Controversial anti-LGBT comments on social media by one board member in 2021 were followed by contentious board meetings focusing on critical race theory, library books and future plans for the districts buildings. The district has simultaneously resisted Right-to-Know requests related to some of those controversies, appealing multiple rulings by the state’s Office of Open Records. This summer, longstanding resentments came to the surface in an attempt to censure Jeff Brooks and the shouting match that resulted during discussion of the censure proposal. Ultimately, board members voted 5-1 in favor of censuring Brooks for, among other allegations, inciting “the gay community against the Board with misleading and false information.”
Labor negotiations between the district and the union that represents teachers in the district have dragged on since January 2022. Glasspool played a central role in summer meetings this year as smaller teams from both sides reported progress. When the board approved a contract offer last month, however, it was immediately rejected by union leaders who said board members knew the union wouldn’t agree to the offer.
In addition, seven of the board’s nine seats are on the ballot in November in an election that is all but certain to result in extensive turnover among members. DeFrancesco, a vocal leader of the board’s more conservative majority, is not on the ballot. Brooks, who has been a vocal leader of the board’s less conservative minority in recent years, also will not be on the ballot. Only two incumbents are among those vying for the seven seats, and newcomers appear poised to seize a majority of the board’s seats.
News of Glasspool’s potential departure also comes just after he announced a schedule of fall meetings to consider the district’s future. A week ago, he released a schedule of town hall-style meetings in each of the district’s attendance zones for district officials to receive resident input on renovations at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High, possible consolidation of district schools or athletic resources and academic program improvement.
A Sept. 19 meeting at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High will be followed by an Oct. 24 meeting at Maplewood Elementary School and a Nov. 14 meeting at Saegertown Junior-Senior High. Each of the meetings starts at 7 p.m. and each is scheduled to open with a brief presentation by Glasspool.
The district will also seek input via an online survey that will be available from Sept. 11 to Nov. 21. Results of the survey will be presented when the board meets Dec. 7 and the board will determine what steps to take next at its January meetings, according to Glasspool’s announcement.
