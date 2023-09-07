After a contentious series of comments from district residents that was reminiscent of scenes from recent PENNCREST School Board meetings, Belle Vernon Area School Board members voted 8-1 to hire Tim Glasspool as the district’s new superintendent.
Glasspool has been PENNCREST’s superintendent since 2018, leading the district through the coronavirus pandemic as well as board confrontations over a series of controversial issues, including restrictions on library materials, transgender athletes, critical race theory, future plans for the district’s school buildings, and multiple court cases involving Right-to-Know requests.
“I will miss PENNCREST,” Glasspool said in a Wednesday email to The Meadville Tribune. “I will work with the Board of School Directors over the next several weeks to discuss the transition. I am forever grateful for my time at PENNCREST and the kindness shown to me by the students, staff and community.”
The vote in favor of hiring Glasspool came after eight residents criticized and questioned the board’s reasons for the hire and for holding a special meeting to vote on the move rather than doing so at the board’s previously scheduled work session later this month.
The first speaker’s criticism of the plan to hire Glasspool quickly devolved into a shouting match when board President Joel Whiteko offered a response to the speaker’s comments, according to an online video of the meeting posted to the district’s YouTube page.
Holding up what he said was a protection from intimidation order that had been filed against the woman in the past, Whiteko expressed frustration he said had brewed from previous board meeting “antics” from the same resident.
“Do you want me to read some of the stuff? Do you want me to read one excerpt?” Whiteko asked, his voice rising. “I’m tired of you coming — and you’ve been doing this for eight years.”
“I’m not taking any more BS,” Whiteko added as the increasingly acrimonious back and forth continued.
After the vote, Glasspool addressed concerns raised by residents regarding his previous employment in Plum Borough School District from 2012 to 2017. Plum is located east of Pittsburgh, about an hour north of Belle Vernon which is in Westmoreland County.
Glasspool was placed on paid leave for several months in 2016 after an Allegheny County grand jury released a report on its investigation of a sex-abuse scandal in the district.
Three former high school teachers were sentenced to prison following their convictions for sexual assault and other charges related to inappropriate contact with students, according to Pittsburgh media reports at the time. Glasspool was later reinstated and reached a separation agreement with the district in 2017.
“Some of the issues in Plum weren’t necessarily my fault, but they were my responsibility as superintendent to deal with,” Glasspool said. “Looking back, I definitely would’ve done things differently. I would’ve interacted with the families and the communities differently. I would’ve spoken more cleanly. I would’ve interacted with the media a lot differently.”
Glasspool also said that many of the statements at the meeting regarding his time at Plum were “wildly inaccurate and false” and said he could meet with families who had concerns.
“It was very challenging. The victims,” Glasspool added, “will deal with this the rest of their lives and it’s nothing we take lightly, specifically myself.”
Glasspool’s position with Belle Vernon comes with a starting annual salary of $155,000 and will begin at Belle Vernon Oct. 2 “or upon his release from his previous employment.” His contract continues through June 30, 2027.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.