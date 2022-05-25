HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — A PENNCREST School District student sustained minor injuries while being transported on a district bus Tuesday morning, according to Superintendent Timothy Glasspool.
Following the incident the secondary-school student was transported by ambulance at the parent’s request, Glasspool said in an email to The Meadville Tribune, and then released to the parent.
“The student is experiencing muscle soreness,” Glasspool said. “The district will follow up with the parent tomorrow.”
The student was one of five students on the bus, according to Glasspool, when the vehicle was turning around at a property near the intersection of Hill Road and Barber Drive, about 1 mile north of Saegertown.
“The rear left tires entered and exited a ‘wash-out,’” Glasspool said. “Two students in the last seat in the rear right side of the bus were jostled from the seat.”
The other four students were seen by a school nurse, he added.
