SAEGERTOWN — PENNCREST School Board is poised to vote on a grant application that could see the school district receive $50,000 to purchase technology equipment.
The Job Training and Education Programs Grant Agreement was brought up during Monday's work session of the school board. Superintendent Jarrin Sperry said the school district was made aware of the grant by state Sen. Michele Brooks, and the grant is administered through the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
If approved for the funds, the school district will use the money to purchase various pieces of machinery for the technology education departments at each of the PENNCREST high schools. The equipment in question is similar to that used by professionals in various work fields, according to Sperry.
"Things like Glowforges, CNC (computer numerical control) routers, some metal band saws, I think a plasma cutter," he said. "So items that folks in Crawford County use every day for work."
The spending will be spread pretty evenly between the district's three high schools.
Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School will receive $17,404 worth of equipment, made up of a band saw, a 3D printer, a CNC router, a compression tapping head kit, a classroom robotics bundle and computer programming software.
Maplewood Junior-Senior High School will receive a Glowforge Pro laser printer and a CN router for a total of $15,706.
Saegertown Junior-Senior High School will receive a 3D printer, CNC router and plasma cutter for $16,890 of equipment.
According to grant application documents, the Northwestern Pennsylvania National Tooling & Machining Association has agreed to cover any unexpected cost overruns in the equipment purchases. This includes increased shipping costs or price changes.
The motion to approve the application will be up for vote at Thursday's school board meeting.
