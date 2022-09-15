SAEGERTOWN — PENNCREST School District is seeking a new school board member following the resignation of Matt Vogt.
A call for letters of interest was advertised in The Meadville Tribune on Wednesday.
Vogt’s resignation was effective Sept. 7, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said during a board meeting the following night.
Board President Luigi DeFrancesco said that Vogt had to step down because he moved out of the district.
Regarding a replacement for Vogt, DeFrancesco said the ideal candidate would be someone who cares strongly about education.
“I hope we get enough responses that we can make a good decision to fill the empty spot,” DeFrancesco said. “My hope is that people should be interested, especially those that have kids in school. The more we get, the better.”
Qualified residents of the district can submit letters of interest to board secretary Cynthia Paxton by 4 p.m. Monday.
To be eligible for the position, candidates must be of good moral character, be at least 18 years of age, and have been a resident of the district for at least one year prior to the date of their appointment. In addition, appointees cannot be employees of the district or officials in municipalities within the district.
The remaining eight board members will hold interviews for the vacant seat during a special voting meeting on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. in the district’s central office, 18741 Route 198. The meeting, which is open to the public, will include a vote to appoint one of the candidates.
Vogt was elected in November and took office at the board’s December reorganization meeting. He was absent from the board’s monthly voting meetings in February, April, June (when the 2022-23 budget was approved) and August, according to the district’s meeting minutes and Tribune reporting. He also missed monthly work sessions in February, July and August.
The resident appointed to fill his seat will serve from Sept. 22 until Dec. 4, 2023. Voters will select a candidate to fill the last two years of Vogt’s original term in the November 2023 general election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.