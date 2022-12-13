HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — For the second time in three months, PENNCREST School Board is looking for a new board member. As in September, the latest vacancy was brought about by a board member’s relocation.
Brian Lynch of Hayfield Township announced his resignation during the board member comments that concluded the board’s regular meeting last week.
“As of today, I’m resigning because I’m moving out of the district,” Lynch said during the Thursday meeting.
Lynch’s departure follows that of Matthew Vogt in early September. Two weeks later, the board voted 5-2 to appoint Amber Tyson-Wright of Centerville to fill the vacancy.
Lynch first joined the board when he was elected to a two-year term in 2019. He was re-elected last year to a four-year term.
He described his time on the board as “an eye-opening experience” in announcing his resignation.
“The way things are run for the school district, the policies, the change and complaints — nobody’s ever happy,” Lynch said. “We changed our curriculum to something new, hopefully it’ll work out and bring our scores up because our scores for the school district are pretty bad.”
The person appointed to replace Lynch will serve from Jan. 9 to Dec. 4 next year. Voters will select a candidate to fill the last two years of Vogt’s original term in the November 2023 general election.
Qualified residents of the district can submit letters of interest regarding the vacancy to board secretary Cynthia Paxton by 4 p.m. Dec. 22.
To be eligible for the position, candidates must be of good moral character, be at least 18 years of age, and have been a resident of the district for at least one year prior to the date of their appointment. In addition, appointees cannot be employees of the district or officials in municipalities within the district.
The remaining eight board members will hold interviews for the vacant seat during a special voting meeting on Jan. 9 at 7 p.m. in the district’s central office, 18741 Route 198. The meeting, which is open to the public, will include a vote to appoint one of the candidates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.