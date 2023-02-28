PENNCREST School District wants Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to dismiss a lawsuit filed against the district and its school board president for alleged Sunshine Act violations, saying all actions taken by the board and its president were legal.
PENNCREST’s filing was made last week in response to a Feb. 10 filing by Carla Sue Brown of Cambridge Springs.
Brown claims actions taken at the Jan. 12 PENNCREST School Board meeting by Luigi DeFrancesco, the board’s president, and subsequent inaction by the school board as a whole violated Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act, or open meeting law.
Brown alleges the Sunshine Act was violated when she tried to object to DeFrancesco limiting the number of public speakers at the Jan. 12 meeting.
Brown’s declaratory judgment action wants the court to rule all actions taken by the board at the Jan. 12 meeting be null and void. The board approved revisions to the district’s policies school library materials and interscholastic sports participation at that meeting.
Brown wants the court to find DeFrancesco committed a summary criminal violation, subject him to fines and court costs, remove him as board president for the remainder of his term which expires in December, and have board members take a class on the Sunshine Act.
The PENNCREST response, filed by attorney Thomas W. King III of Butler, seeks to have county court dismiss Brown’s action with prejudice for multiple reasons. A dismissal with prejudice by the court would prohibit a refiling of the matter.
DeFrancesco confirmed to The Meadville Tribune on Monday that the law firm of Dillon, McCandless, King, Coulter & Graham LLP of Butler is representing him and PENNCREST in the matter.
PENNCREST’s response states the court cannot impose a summary criminal offense as Brown filed the matter in civil court.
PENNCREST’s limiting of public comment to 30 minutes at the Jan. 12 meeting “was a reasonable restriction on public comment as permitted by Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act, and, as such, judicial relief under Section 713 (of the Sunshine Act) relating to voiding agency business is unavailable,” the response said.
Brown’s claim that her objection of alleged Sunshine Act violations during that meeting should have been ruled on by the board as a whole rather than by DeFrancesco alone is without merit, according to the response. While DeFrancesco’s ruling could have been disputed by other board members present, it was not, the response said.
Without a board member disputing the issue, “the board as a whole had no duty under the district’s policies or Pennsylvania Sunshine Act to act upon Plaintiff’s (Brown’s) objection,” the response said. “Further, Mr. DeFrancesco, as presiding officer, had every right to rule on Plaintiff’s (Brown’s) objection and he properly did so.”
Removal of a board member from an office on the board and requiring board members to take classes on the Sunshine Act are not provided for in the Sunshine Act, according to the response.
Finally, having the court void the official action the PENNCREST School Board took at its Jan. 12 meeting “is a distinct legal action outside of the scope of Pennsylvania’s Declaratory Judgments Act,” the response said.
Legal argument in the case are to be heard in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in late March at a date to be determined.
