CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — A slim majority of PENNCREST School Board members voted down a motion to approve of a teacher attending an academic conference in Harrisburg due to the presence of social justice-focused talks at the event.
The request by Saegertown Junior-Senior High School English teacher Stacey Hetrick to attend the Pennsylvania Council of Teachers of English and Language Arts (PCTELA) 2021 conference was voted down 5-4 Thursday. Board members Tim Brown, Luigi DeFrancesco, Bob Johnston, Brian Lynch and David Valesky voted against the measure with Robert Gulick, Jeff Brooks, Jennifer Davis and Theresa Croll voting in favor.
The conference is scheduled to take place next Friday and Saturday.
Opposition to the conference was first generated by Valesky at the Monday work session when he pointed to talks scheduled at the conference such as “Building an Anti-Racist Lens in Your Classroom” and “Elevating Diversity Starting with the Traditional Curriculum.”
Valesky called these talks examples of critical race theory (CRT). The board is currently considering a policy to ban the teaching of CRT. Valesky reiterated his view at Thursday’s meeting.
“Obviously, the entire thing is laced with aspects of critical race theory,” he said. “That’s not what English is for.”
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, CRT is an “intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that’s used to oppress and exploit people of colour (sic).”
The schedule for the conference lists a category of talks under the heading “Social Justice Movements in Literacy Education.” However, there are four other categories at the conference as well, with many of them having talks and seminars at the same time but in different locations as the social justice talks.
Hetrick is also on the schedule as one of the speakers at the conference under the “Reading About and Relating to Our World” category. Her talk is titled “Using Audio Analysis to Maximize Independent Reading Time.”
According to Hetrick, in a Facebook post which was forwarded to the Tribune when reached for comment, her planned talk is focused on using “audio feedback to enhance student analysis writing.”
Of the board members who voted against the motion, only Lynch said he was aware that Hetrick was a scheduled speaker at the conference.
Several of the board members who voted in favor of the motion argued for letting Hetrick attend before the vote was taken. Brooks said he felt having a teacher learn about anti-racism “might be worth our time.”
“I don’t want our board coming across as supporting racism,” he said. “There’s a lot of racist things being said in our district.”
Croll felt the board did not have jurisdiction over deciding whether a teacher can or cannot attend a conference. She pointed out that Hetrick was paying for her own registration to attend, and that attendance at the conference could count toward Hetrick’s Act 48 requirements.
Act 48 is a Pennsylvania law requiring teachers to earn either six semester credits of collegiate study, six continuing professional education credits or participate in 180 hours of continuing education programs, activities or learning experiences every five years.
Brown disagreed with Croll’s point, saying that voting against the measure doesn’t mean Hetrick can’t attend the conference, just that she’ll have to use one of her limited personal days to do so.
“She has every right to go to this conference,” Brown said. “I’m not saying she can’t go, but I’m not going to give her a day off to go. If she wants to go, she can use a personal day, she can go. I can’t stop her.”
Gulick reacted harshly to the debate over the conference attendance. Using a mocking tone of voice, Gulick derided the board members voting against Hetrick’s attendance because “we’re afraid of something she might learn.”
“I have never been more disappointed in this school board in my entire career, four years of being on this school board, and I have never been more disappointed about the overreaction, about the craziness, the insanity,” he said.
Hetrick said “no comment” when reached after the meeting regarding whether she had a reaction to the vote or whether she still planned to attend the conference. When contacted ahead of the vote on why she felt the conference was valuable to attend, Hetrick said one of the “great joys” of her profession is “learning and growing with colleagues.”
“That’s why conferences like PCTELA are so important to me,” she said. “I get to share my knowledge and get fresh ideas. Teaching can be an isolating profession. We need to network to be better for our students.”
PENNCREST School Board will next meet on Nov. 8 at Cambridge Springs High School.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.