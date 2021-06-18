HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — With a 5-4 vote, PENNCREST School Board members narrowly adopted their 2021-22 school year budget which includes a 0.5-mill tax increase for Crawford County residents.
Luigi DeFrancesco, Robert Johnston, Brian Lynch and David Valesky voted against the measure, just as they had done during a vote to approve the preliminary final budget last month.
The financial plan has revenue of $53.44 million and expenditures of $55.29 million, creating a budget deficit of $1.846 million.
The 0.5 increase in taxes is intended to pay off the bond debt the school district has incurred to afford renovations for all of all school buildings, primarily through the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA). The school board has already approved an undergone two rounds of borrowing — each for around $10 million — and a third round is expected.
Business Manager Bryan Hobson has called for the school district to raise taxes by 0.5 mills each year for three years in order to afford the bond payments.
GESA is a law which allows a school district to waive some requirements and regulations for construction projects in exchange for the company the school district is working for guaranteeing the school district will save money on its energy costs due to the renovations. Work through the GESA project is already underway at the Maplewood schools, including new windows and ceiling work.
In addition to the GESA renovations, the school district is also performing roof replacements on a majority of the school buildings. The only schools not getting a roof replacement through the bond borrowing are the Maplewood and Saegertown elementary schools, due to them recently having their roofs replaced.
Ahead of the vote, four board members opted to speak and explain their position on the matter, with three of them speaking in favor of the budget.
Jeff Brooks acknowledged the potential pain caused by a property tax increase, but felt it was the only option available to the board.
"My opinion, property taxes aren't the best way to fund school," he said. "They're not equitable, they disproportionally affect people on a fixed income and locally have a severely adverse effect on our small farms. But they're the only tool we have."
"There's been times where I've known a screwdriver to be a better tool for the job, but all I have is a hammer, so I hammered the screw in to do what needed to be done," he further said.
Brooks said the tax increase was "literally the least thing we can do" to raise money for the bond payments.
DeFrancesco spoke his opposition, though his speech was plagued by technical problems as a microphone feedback loop frequently interrupted him. He pushed for the school board to find places to cut spending, mentioning that 68 percent of the budget goes towards salaries and wages.
Further, DeFrancesco said the school district had been purchasing iPads in order to replace textbooks, yet continued to buy both products and questioned the point of spending money on both.
"Somebody has to come up with a plan to find out how we can control the spending," he said. "Control the spending instead of raising taxes every year."
Robert Gulick, echoing some of the comments of Brooks, said the tax increase was "necessary," though mentioned there was another way the board could have gotten the money.
"Ohthere is one other way we could get revenue," he said. "It's if we could get state legislators and state senators who actually cared about education."
Gulick encouraged members of the public to contact state Rep. Brad Roae and Sen. Michele Brooks and ask them "what bills they are introducing this year to help public education."
"I'm sure it won't be a very long conversation," Gulick said.
Tim Brown agreed with Gulick's sentiments, saying "our politicians, they suck, across the board."
"They say they care about public education, but yet they make us pay for all the cyber, all the charter schools, they're bringing more mental health issues we have to pay for," he said. "They keep adding and adding what you, the taxpayers, have to pay for in this district."
Further, Brown questioned DeFrancesco's opposition to the tax increase, saying he frequently voted in favor of spending measures in the past.
"So I was impressed by your speech, but it really meant nothing when you always vote yes also," he said.
While Brown acknowledged the board could cut, he questioned when such a thing would end as costs mount. He asked whether the board should cut things like sports, arts or library service to afford rising costs.
With the vote passed, PENNCREST's budgeting process for the next school year is complete. This was the last budget by Hobson, who is retiring this year.
