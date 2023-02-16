CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School Board members have appointed Guys Mill resident Michael Chausse to fill a vacant seat on the board.
Chausse, one of nine candidates interviewed by the board prior to its vote, received votes from board members Fred Bryant, Bob Johnston, Amber Tyson Wright, David Valesky and President Luigi DeFrancesco during a special meeting held prior to the monthly work session Monday.
As Chausse took the stage after the vote to be sworn in and received a round of applause from the audience of more than 250 people, DeFrancesco congratulated him.
“Welcome to the board,” he said, “and I hope you know what you’re getting into.”
What Chausse is “getting into” has included, in recent meetings, debates so contentious regarding what library books are appropriate that during the last meeting his predecessor on the board, Jennifer Davis, announced her intention to resign. After the board voted in favor of a library policy that prohibits books containing explicit sexual descriptions, Davis said, “You pushed me over the edge tonight. I’m done.”
At Monday’s meeting, held at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High, Chausse found himself “getting into” an auditorium packed with residents fearful the high school many of them attended was slated for closure in the near future.
Afterward, Chausse called the experience “interesting.”
“This is all new to me,” he added.
“I’m excited actually. I love our community, I love our people in this community. I will do anything to listen and have our board grow with the community to fix things and try to mend that relationship that we feel is missing right now.”
Each candidate responded to a two-part question that asked them to say a little about themselves and why they wished to serve on the board. Chausse stressed the need for a learning environment that is physically, emotionally and psychologically safe and for “respectful relationships” between board members, parents and students.
“I really believe we should go back to the basics which is rational thinking and responsible teaching,” he told the board.
The three board members who did not vote for Chausse split their votes between three candidates. Jeff Brooks voted for Mariah Beusch, Tim Brown voted for Tiffany Donor, and Theresa Croll voted for Art Hoffman.
The vote came after Wright, herself appointed to fill a vacancy in September, called the board’s usual procedure for voting on replacement appointments “a little odd.” Instead, she proposed that members cast their votes “anonymously on a piece of paper” with the board secretary then advancing the top two candidates to a final round of voting.
The motion was seconded by DeFrancesco “for the point of discussion” and immediately met with criticism, both from an audience member, who said that such a procedure would violate the state’s Sunshine Law, and from board members.
“Secret ballots are not American,” Brooks said.
The board is currently without an attorney who could have provided guidance on the legality of such a move. The board’s former attorney, George Joseph of Quinn Law Firm, resigned last month, citing the board’s disregard of his legal opinions on the recent library materials policy and another policy change regarding transgender athletes as well as what he described as recent comments from some members that Joseph said he found “unconscionable.”
Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Law states, “In all meetings of agencies, the vote of each member who actually votes on any resolution, rule, order, regulation, ordinance or the setting of official policy must be publicly cast and, in the case of roll call votes, recorded.”
When DeFrancesco called a vote on Wright’s proposal, it received no votes in favor and the board moved forward with its usual procedure.
Chausse will have the chance to experience his first regular voting meeting tonight when the board meets at 7 in the Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High auditorium, 641 Venango Ave.
