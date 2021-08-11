CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School Board is once more embroiled in controversy and arguments as debate resumed over a potential ban on teaching critical race theory (CRT) in the district's schools.
Gathering at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School on Monday, the board discussed two potential paths forward in addressing CRT, an issue which flared up last month after a resolution was put forward by board member Robert Johnston banning the topic from being taught.
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, critical race theory is an "intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that's used to oppress and exploit people of colour [sic]."
One response is a policy crafted with aims to prevent CRT from being introduced into the PENNCREST school curriculum. The policy does not specifically name the theory — instead banning what it terms "divisive and anti-American theories" — but discussion from board members about the policy made clear it was at least in part aimed at the theory.
The second response was pushed by board member Jeff Brooks at Monday's work session. Brooks supported issuing a statement making clear that PENNCREST does not teach the theory at all, nor is its teaching being thrust upon the school by the state.
"The Pennsylvania Department of Education does not list critical race theory in its approved standards," Brooks' proposal reads. "The PENNCREST School District does not teach critical race theory through its curriculum. The PENNCREST School District has approved and put in place multiple policies which protect students from indoctrination, provide equitable access to resources and curriculum and prohibit discriminatory practices as required by law."
Brooks said there are "zero" board members who are pushing for the implementation of CRT.
However, he also said that even if the policy was put into place, it would not be able to override a mandate from higher levels of government, nor would it prevent a future school board from changing the policy. As such, Brooks believes a policy banning CRT would not accomplish anything.
Board member Robert Gulick supported Brooks' idea, calling it "common sense."
Board member David Valesky, however, asked why the board would issue a statement saying the district isn't teaching CRT, but not implement a policy banning it. While Valesky said he did not think the theory was being taught as it is not in the curriculum, he is not completely sure it has not been taught.
Board member Jennifer Davis said she was angry this issue was being put in the laps of students and the school board.
"This situation with CRT politics is so much bigger than what the school board can do," Davis said. "I don't disagree with anything you're saying, but if you think that by us making a policy it's going to keep it away from our kids, it's not. We need to go further, we need to reach out much further than a little school board meeting at PENNCREST."
Davis agreed with Brooks' statement that a future board could easily change the policy, and compared the ban like "putting a Band-Aid on" the issue.
Johnston pushed for the board to take action, but didn't care whether it was a policy or a statement.
Board Vice President Luigi DeFrancesco compared the policy to a law, saying it is there to prevent people from teaching CRT within the district's schools.
Further, he said the policy does not specifically apply to CRT and can be used against other forms of divisive materials.
However, Brooks asked why a policy was on the agenda that went against the advice of the board's legal counsel, referencing a letter sent to board members by school board solicitor George Joseph. Attempts by the Tribune to get a copy of the letter were unsuccessful.
DeFrancesco claimed that Joseph argued against a previous version of the policy and not the one on the agenda. Gulick, however, said the solicitor "absolutely did" recommend against the current version of the policy.
DeFrancesco and Gulick raised their voices at one another, and the former banged his gavel in a call for order.
DeFrancesco said the solicitor had not reviewed the new version of the policy, in response to questions from Gulick. However, Gulick said he disagreed and thinks the version Joseph wrote about is the same as the one on the agenda.
Further, Gulick said the policy was pushed through solely by DeFrancesco and decried the situation.
"I don't know why you think there is a problem, I really do not know, it just baffles me," Gulick said. "We have — how many, six policies — that directly say we can't teach critical race theory."
Gulick said teaching of critical race theory was "never going to happen" in PENNCREST schools and said time spent discussing the ban could have been spent improving education. He implored people to "let it go."
Board member Tim Brown said he reviewed Joseph's letter and it appears the policy he was discussing is the same as the one on the agenda. Further, Brown said the letter said the new policy contradicts several other policies and is unnecessary. He recommended fixing those contradictions before moving forward, and expressed consternation about DeFrancesco's apparent contradictions.
"Don't sit up there and lie," Brown said.
Preluding the board's discussion was a series of members of the public who chose to speak on the topic. The majority were in favor of the ban, though applause was given for both sides of the argument.
On the side of those opposing the policy were Saegertown Junior-Senior High School English teacher Stacey Hetrick, who said the new policy was "restrictive" and "violates other board policies." Bethany Kissell, a social studies teacher at Cambridge Springs High School, said the theory is not taught at the kindergarten to 12th grade level, instead reserved for higher education classes.
Further, Kissell said the school district had policies already in place to avoid indoctrination, and asked people to trust teachers to know the difference between teaching facts and pushing a certain ideology.
Among those in favor of the ban was Centerville resident Amber Tyson-Wright, who called CRT "racist propaganda" being used to indoctrinate American children.
PENNCREST School Board will meet Thursday at Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School.
The divisive material policy will not be up for a vote for final approval and implementation until the September meetings, assuming it advances. All policies must go through two rounds of readings before they can be put into place.
The statement proposed by Brooks will be on the agenda, however.
