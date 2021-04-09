SAEGERTOWN — At their meeting Tuesday, members of PENNCREST School Board reviewed a draft version of the district's 2021-22 school year budget, which calls for a .5-mill increase to the district's property tax.
The financial document, as presented by Business Manager Bryan Hobson, has expenditures of $55,196,425 and revenue of $53,346,845. This equates to a deficit of $1,849,580.
The half-mill increase to the property tax is projected to raise $489,685. However, Hobson said the increase in the millage alone isn't responsible for the entirety of the revenue gained from the action.
"You do not get $489,000 for half a mill," he said. "Our half mill is actually going to get $140,000."
Rather, the district's assessed property value is increasing by around $2.8 million, which is projected to bring in an additional $145,000.
Further, Hobson said the collection rate on the property tax has also increased in recent years, meaning the district is pulling in more money from the tax than before.
"In the past the district's collection percentage has always been right around 91 percent," he said. "In the past couple of years that has increased up over 93 percent."
Should this higher collection rate hold true, Hobson projects the district will bring in $204,685 in additional money through the property tax.
A single mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value. With the half-mill increase, the Crawford County millage rate for PENNCREST School District will climb to 52.75 mills.
The money raised through the increase is earmarked for the school district's planned renovation work at all of the school buildings through the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA). The district is currently performing renovations at the Maplewood schools under GESA, with more work planned at the other buildings in future school years.
PENNCREST's last millage rate increase for Crawford County residents was for the 2019-20 school year, also at half a mill. Increases were also seen in the 2015-16 (1.36 mills), 2016-17 (.01 mills) and 2017-18 (1.79 mills) school years. However, the district went with no rate increase from the 2011-12 to the 2014-15 school years.
Tax rates for residents in Venango County who attend PENNCREST has fluctuated more often, but the tax rate in that county is set by the State Tax Equalization Board and is not controlled by the school board.
In terms of major expense increases expected in the budget, the amount paid out to cyber tuition is the largest as a result of many students attending cyber charter schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That line item is projected to increase by $574,000.
Benefits was the second largest increase, driven mainly by a 4 percent increase in the school district's health insurance payments — equating to $268,237 — and a 1.5 percent increase in payment to the Pennsylvania Public School Employees' Retirement System pension fund — which comes out to $109,628.
In total, the district expects to pay $404,731 more in benefits.
Other significant budget expense increases include personnel wages ($91,302), payments to the Crawford County Career & Technical Center ($111,000), transportation fund ($163,000), and text books for curriculum ($157,000).
However, the district was able to save some money thanks to decreases in payments to Kelly Services for substitute teachers and a decrease in payments to the Intermediate Unit 5 for special education services. The decrease in expenditures to those line items came out to $101,000 and $200,000, respectively.
As this is the draft version of the budget, it is subject to change as the school board moves forward in the budget process. Approval of the preliminary budget is expected to occur at the May 13 meeting, while final budget approval is expected at the June 10 meeting.
