A PENNCREST School District resident alleges the school board president and school district violated Pennsylvania’s open meetings law at a Jan. 12 meeting and all actions taken by the board should be made null and void.
Carla Sue Brown of Cambridge Springs claims actions taken at the meeting by Luigi DeFrancesco, PENNCREST School Board’s president, and subsequent inaction by the school board as a whole violated provisions of Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Act, or open meeting law.
In a filing made Friday with Crawford County Court of Common Pleas, Brown is seeking a declaratory judgment from the court for alleged Sunshine Act violations by both DeFrancesco and the school board.
Brown’s filing claims the Sunshine Act was violated when she tried to object to DeFrancesco limiting the number of public speakers at the meeting.
“Not at this time,” DeFrancesco said when asked for a comment on the filing following Monday night’s work session.
“Not yet,” he added when asked if the district has a lawyer to respond to the filing. “But we’ll be responding within the time (required).”
George Joseph of the Quinn Law Firm, PENNCREST’s attorney, sent a resignation letter dated Jan. 20 to DeFrancesco.
In the letter, Joseph said the board’s recent revisions to two district policies had compromised the law firm’s ability to represent the board. Joseph is a partner with the law firm.
Among the votes at Jan. 12 meeting, PENNCREST School Board revised policies on school library materials and interscholastic sports participation.
The library policy revisions require the district to prioritize materials “that do not contain sexualized content” in selecting library materials. The revisions also explicitly prohibit material that contain “visual or visually implied depictions of sexual acts or simulations of such acts; explicit written depictions of sexual acts; or visual depictions of nudity — not including materials with diagrams about anatomy for science or content relating to classical works of art.”
Sports participation policy was revised to include the phrase “biological (at birth)” for male and female students participating in interscholastic sports.
The filing claims that during a Jan. 9 public work session eight of 10 members of the public spoke to the board with an extended timeframe beyond the usual 30 minutes allotted. The two other people then were given time after board discussion had happened on all items at the work session.
However, during the voting meeting of Jan. 12, DeFrancesco told the audience there were 12 people registered to speak for public comment, each allotted five minutes to speak, according to the filing.
However, DeFrancesco stated that after 30 minutes of citizen comment, voting would begin and any remaining speakers would have to wait until after the conclusion of voting items to speak, the filing states.
Brown then stated she objected as it would be a Sunshine Act violation under the law.
The filing states DeFrancesco replied “Sorry, you’re not a board member. There is no objection.”
Brown then cited Section 710.1c provision of the Sunshine Act on public participation, according to the filing.
Section 710.1c of the Sunshine Act states, “Any person has the right to raise an objection at any time to a perceived violation of this chapter at any meeting of a board or council of a political subdivision or an authority created by a political subdivision.”
The board’s attorney asked Brown to state her objection, which, in part, was allowing all 12 persons to speak would add 30 extra minutes for citizen comments and wasn’t “unreasonable for the board to make considering all topics were being voted on this night,” according to the filing.
DeFrancesco then cut Brown off when she attempted to explain the remainder of her objection, the filing said.
Brown was allowed to state the remainder of her objection after the board’s attorney intervened, the filing said.
Brown said she objected to disproportion among the speakers with seven out of the 12 registered to speak at the Jan. 9 work session, the filing said. Those who had not previously spoken wouldn’t be able to do so before voting was to take place at the meeting, the filing said.
DeFrancesco then again ignored Brown and only eight of the 12 registered speakers were heard before voting was done by the board, the filing said.
The filing claims DeFrancesco’s lack of knowledge of the Sunshine Act, usurped the board’s authority by enacting presumptive authority as the presiding officer; and he was making decisions as an individual that were under the authority of the board to make as a whole.
The filing claims the school board had an obligation to discuss the validity of the objections as a group and in real time. The board also should not have been allowed to continue with any other business until the Sunshine objection was addressed appropriately by the board.
In addition to having all board votes at the Jan. 12 meeting declared null and void, Thomas wants the court to:
• Find DeFrancesco violated the Sunshine Act and be subject to fines and court costs;
• Remove DeFrancesco as board president and unable to hold any title other than board member for the remainder of his term which ends December 2023;
• Require the PENNCREST School Board to take a class on the Sunshine Law provided by the Pennsylvania Office of Open Records within 30 days; and
• Have a special meeting with the community in conjunction with the Office of Open Records upon completion of the Sunshine Law class.
Conviction of a violation of the Sunshine Act is a summary offense subject to a fine of $100 to $1,000 for a first offense; and $500 to $2,000 for a second offense. Any fine imposed must be paid by the individual.
No date has been set by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to hear the declaratory judgment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.