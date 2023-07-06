SAEGERTOWN — PENNCREST School District has recovered from the ransomware attack that disrupted teaching over the final month of the school year, the second such incident the district has experienced in three years, according to Superintendent Tim Glasspool.
“We’re completely restored. We’re secured,” Glasspool said after PENNCREST School Board’s June 12 work session. “There was no personal identifiable information that’s been breached.”
The most recent incident was detected April 29 and quickly led the district to disconnect its “entire network and technology infrastructure,” according to an announcement posted the following week. The shutdown affected district phone lines as well.
In the weeks that followed, district classrooms first forged ahead without internet service and cellphones were deployed to each of the district’s schools so that parents and others could contact the buildings. By mid-May, limited internet access had been restored, allowing users to gain access to the district’s external network.
A 2020 ransomware attack in which some district files were encrypted was resolved with no exposure of personal information or other sensitive data. The incident cost the district $10,000 — the deductible on its cyber insurance policy — and the district’s insurance company paid nearly $75,000, including costs for investigations into the attack.
Responsibility for the April attack was claimed by the Royal ransomware group on June 9, according to analyst Brett Callow of the cybersecurity firm Emsisoft. In claiming responsibility, the group announced plans to upload 164 gigabytes of data stolen from PENNCREST, including personal information of students and employees, “soon.”
Days later, Glasspool was looking to the future, saying that new security measures had been installed and the district’s technology staff was being restructured in part as a response to the recent threat. The district last month opened applications for a new information systems specialist. Among the duties listed for the position are providing network security “by safeguarding network access through monitoring, control, and evaluation of user accounts and group association.”
Glasspool also expected the board to consider contracting with a local company to provide additional cybersecurity.
“We believe that’s going to solve the problem,” he said of the combination of steps. “We hope to share stuff down the road as we know more so that it doesn’t happen to others. It’s sad right now how vulnerable organizations are.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.