HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — A new website design for PENNCREST School District includes more than just embedded video footage of students at work and at play and aerial shots of district buildings. It also includes a list of the salaries paid to every district employee.
The list of salaries includes approximately 550 people, ranging from Lisa Marie Niemeyer, who was paid $63 by the district last year, to Superintendent Tim Glasspool, who was paid $151,671.49, according to the website.
The inclusion of the salary information came at the request of board President Luigi DeFrancesco. The board voted unanimously in favor of making the addition to the website at its July 13 meeting.
“We have too many residents that want to see it,” DeFrancesco said Thursday regarding the salary info, “but didn’t know how to get it. I tried to get it someplace else, too, and couldn’t. We’re just trying to make it easier for the residents.”
While the information is available at penncrest.org, it will take a few more clicks to find it from the district homepage: scroll over the “Departments” pull-down menu, then select “Business Office.” From the Business Office page, click on “District Finances,” then click the link for “2022 Employee Gross Wages.”
The addition of employee salary information comes as the district continues to negotiate with the union representing its teachers. The PENNCREST Area Education Association has been working without a contract since the beginning of the 2022-2023 school year. Debbie Miller, the union president, told the Tribune on Monday that she does not expect negotiations to reach a conclusion prior to the beginning of the upcoming school year.
The addition also comes as the board continues to confront budgetary challenges. At the board’s work session Monday, board member Fred Bryant called for additional details on spending classified in generic “supplies” categories in the documentation provided to the board. Bryant said nearly $1 million was being spent on “supplies” with no clarity on the precise nature of those supplies.
“We’re going to get to the point this year where we’re going to have to pay the teachers and we’re going to be looking for money,” Bryant said. “We need to know what we’re spending money on.”
In a brief discussion of DeFrancesco’s proposal at last month’s meeting, several other board members pointed out that the information is public and accessible elsewhere.
Govsalaries.com, a popular website for finding salaries of public employees, lists Glasspool’s 2022 compensation as $142,688 — after providing numerous ads, including a pop-up that must be closed before the user can see salary information for an individual employee.
Neither Crawford Central School District nor Conneaut School District include salary information for all employees on their websites, though their online meeting agendas and minutes typically include salary information for new hires and promotions.
