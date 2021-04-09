SAEGERTOWN — With a unanimous vote, members of PENNCREST School Board have approved the purchase of a new scoreboard for the Saegertown High School football field for $10,950.
The scoreboard was purchased from DeMans Team Sports out of Brookville and measures 7 feet, 6 inches tall and 18 feet long. Superintendent Timothy Glasspool described the board as "very basic" but "it gets the job done" at Tuesday's work session.
The current scoreboard at the school dates back to the 1970s, in Glasspool's estimation, and has experienced numerous issues with non-functioning lights and failing wiring systems. Glasspool said the goal is to have the scoreboard installed by the time of the first football game at Saegertown next fall.
Board member Brian Lynch was not present for Thursday's meeting and thus did not vote. Board President Mark Gerow attended virtually.