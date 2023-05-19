SAEGERTOWN — The end is near for an internet-deprived local school district.
PENNCREST School District hopes to have full internet access restored to school buildings by Monday, it announced this week.
“We would again like to thank our students, families, teachers, and staff for their continued patience as we move into our third week with limited internet access,” a statement from the district on Tuesday said.
In the meantime, limited access is available through the district’s guest WiFi network, Superintendent Tim Glasspool told The Meadville Tribune on Thursday.
“External Network is available,” he added in an email. “Our Internal Network is offline. This means no printing, telephones, IT ticket system and the inability to reset individual passwords.”
As part of its response, PENNCREST posted the numbers of cellphones in use at each building so that families could continue to contact schools when necessary. The numbers can be found on the district’s website, penncrest.org, and its Facebook page.
The internet outage began in response to an apparent ransomware attack that was detected April 29, according to previous statements from the district. As part of the response plan to such incidents, district staff “shut down and disconnected the entire network and technology infrastructure,” Glasspool said in a May 1 statement.
Glasspool declined to comment on the ransomware event when contacted Thursday.
“I will share when the event is concluded,” he said.
Glasspool also emphasized that no evidence of data loss, access or theft had been detected in relation to the ransomware event.
Including today, the district has 14 remaining days of school for the 2022-23 academic year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.