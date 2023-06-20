Like Goldilocks searching for the bowl of porridge at just the right temperature, PENNCREST School Board members searched last week for a tax increase of just the right size to garner the minimum five votes needed for passage.
In its fourth budget-related vote, the nine-member board found what they needed to pass the district’s 2023-24 budget of $57.8 million: a tax increase of 0.5 mills.
The same proposal had already failed once, receiving just four votes in favor the first time it was proposed. That vote came after a proposal to eliminate the tax increase altogether had similarly failed.
The third vote, a proposal to make the tax increase slightly larger — 0.75 mills — also failed, receiving just three votes in favor.
With the board seemingly at a standstill, Jeff Brooks said he was willing to change his vote against the 0.5-mill increase. Joining Brooks in favor of the hike that was neither too small nor too large were board President Luigi DeFrancesco, Vice President Bob Johnston, and members Tim Brown and Theresa Croll. Voting against the measure were Fred Bryant, Michael Chausse, Amber Tyson Wright and David Valesky, each of whom had supported passing the budget with no tax increase.
The opposing views of the board’s two camps were most clearly on display in their discussion of the proposal to increase taxes 0.75 mills. The 0.5-mill increase recommended by district administrators, like two similar increases in the past two years, was specifically designated for a debt service fund. The incremental increases are intended for debt payments on capital borrowing from 2020 and 2022. The borrowed money has funded major renovations at the district’s high schools and is projected to cost the district $10.3 million over the course of the next 30 years.
“We have to do something,” Croll said in arguing that the slightly larger tax hike made more sense in the long run. “A 0.75-mill increase is still not quite enough, but it’s needed. If we continue cutting — there’s nothing left to cut. These kids are going to go to cyber and they’re going to leave the district.”
Brooks said that the proposed 0.5 mill increase already set aside for infrastructure, the district would have no additional revenue going directly to education. A slightly larger increase, he added, would address the debt and enable to district to hire another school resource officer.
“If you can’t support paying our bill and keeping our kids safe,” Brooks said, “I don’t know what we’re doing here.”
But Tyson Wright said that the board’s awareness of rising prices should be all the more reason not to increase taxes.
“Employers aren’t paying more just because everything is going up,” she said. “Why would we want to put that burden on our community to have even another thing go up in their life when they’re on a fixed incomes and their employers are not giving them more money. This is going to be a hardship on the community and I do not agree with it.”
Valesky took a similar position.
“Families do not have more to give,” he said. “Property owners cannot afford continuous tax raises. We have to stop somewhere.
With the hike and the new rate of 53.75 mills, the owner of a property assessed at the district’s median value of $30,275 will see their annual school tax bill go up $15.14, from $1,612.14 to $1,627.28. Had the board opted to raise the rate by 0.75 mills, it would have meant an additional $7.57 each year for such a taxpayer.
Including the upcoming hike for 2023-24, the district’s tax rate has increased 4.56 mills over the course of 12 years, a jump of 9.4 percent. In 2012-13, the owner of a property assessed at $30,275 was paying $1,471.06 in school taxes each year. Next year, they will pay $156.22 more.
Even with the modest increase, the district’s 2023-24 budget includes a deficit of $590,000 that will be paid from the fund balance of approximately $13.8 million.
For district residents in Venango County, the millage rate will be 19.87 mills for next year, up from 19.59 mills last year. PENNCREST’s 19 municipalities include one — Plum Township — in Venango County.
