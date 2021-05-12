SAEGERTOWN — Members of PENNCREST School Board are poised to vote on their preliminary final budget this Thursday, taking one step closer to final adoption of the financial plan which includes a 0.5-mill tax increase.
The 2021-22 budget was reviewed at the work session Monday, relatively unchanged from how it was presented last month. In its current form, the budget has revenue of $53.44 million and expenditures of $55.29 million, equating to a deficit of about $1.846 million. This is slightly down from the deficit in the budget last month, which was at $1.849 million.
The half-mill increase is anticipated to raise nearly 4500,000, though not directly from the raising alone. Business Manager Bryan Hobson said in April that raising taxes by half a mill generates around $140,000 through direct raising.
The rest of the increased revenue will come through the district's assessed property value going up by around $2.8 million — which will raise an additional $145,000 — and increases to the collection rate on property tax — which are anticipated to draw $204,685.
A mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 of a property's assessed value. The millage rate increase will bring the real estate millage for Crawford County residents in PENNCREST School District to 52.75 mills.
The increased revenue will be used to pay for the school district's renovation work being performed through the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA). The school district is in the midst of renovations at the Maplewood schools, with further work planned at the other school buildings in future years.
As part of the GESA projects, Hobson has called on the school board to increase taxes by half a mill every year for the next three school years. The school district is also planning to borrow around $10 million in three waves of bond issuances — the first two of which have already been completed — to pay for the projects.
Board member David Valesky expressed opposition to the tax increase.
"I would think there's got to be something we can cut somewhere to keep under this," he said.
However, board member Tim Brown disagreed, and actually suggested the tax raise should be increased by a quarter of a mill to 0.75 mills in order to not only pay for the GESA project but keep up with raising costs.
"Our expenses are not going down and there is nothing more we can cut," he said. "I mean, we have to face reality that our expenses are going up 4 percent every year or something."
Brown said if the school board does not keep up with expenses, it could wind up in a situation where it would have to make several large cuts and raise taxes at the maximum possible limit over several years to balance out the books.
While Brown's suggestion is up for debate, the budget presented for vote on Thursday will have only the 0.5-mill increase.
At the urging of board member Luigi DeFrancesco, the board is planning to have a public hearing on the budget at an unspecified date. The board has in the past had hearings at all three school areas in the district, but Brown said they were not well attended and he wouldn't support having three.
Superintendent Timothy Glasspool said he would check on dates to figure out a time for the hearing. The board settled on Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High School's auditorium as the venue of the hearing, however, with board member Robert Gulick saying it had a "more central" location in the district.
