HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — In a narrow 5-4 vote, the PENNCREST School Board approved the preliminary final version of its 2021-22 school year budget Thursday.
Board members Luigi DeFrancesco, David Valesky, Robert Johnston and Brian Lynch all voted against the measure, with the latter three's opposition primarily centered on the 0.5-mill tax increase included in the budget.
Thursday's vote is not the last step in the budgeting process. Final adoption, which finishes budgeting season for the district, is set to take place June 16.
The budget has revenue of $53.44 million and expenditures of $55.29 million, coming out to a deficit of about $1.846 million. The 0.5-mill increase is going toward paying for renovation projects the school district is performing through the Guaranteed Energy Savings Act (GESA).
GESA work is currently taking place at the Maplewood schools, with plans in place to perform work at all other school buildings in future years. GESA allows a school district to waive some of the usual requirements and regulations for construction work in exchange for the contractor guaranteeing the school district will save money on energy costs.
The 0.5-mill increase will be used to pay for the roughly $30 million of bond borrowing the school district will perform to afford the project. The school district has already performed two rounds of borrowing each of around $10 million, taking advantage of historically low interest rates.
Business Manager Bryan Hobson has called on the school district to increase the millage rate by half-a-mill every year for three years to afford the debt payments on the bond. When the borrowing resolution was initially voted on with the understanding a tax increase would be necessary, the votes were unanimous by all present board members. Board member Jennifer Davis was absent for that vote, which took place in November.
Signs that the vote on the budget was going to be controversial came early in the meeting during the public comment section. A member of the public, Sarah Mast, spoke out against the tax increase, in particular due to how it would affect retired residents on a fixed income.
"I just feel that someone has to get a heart where they care about the people, and not just about the students," Mast said. "We care about the students, but we care about everyone."
When it came time for the vote, DeFrancesco announced he was opposing the budget due to the money generated from the tax increase and not, in his view, directly to paying off the bonds. However, Hobson and Superintendent Timothy Glasspool explained that the bond debt is paid off through the general fund. Nonetheless, DeFrancesco stayed firm in his opposition.
Valesky was the first to announce his opposition due to the tax increase.
"I've grown up in a family business and I'm starting my own business, and one thing I've realized is that there are always unnecessary expenses you can cut and efficiency you can gain," he said. "So I think rather than raising taxes, that is what we need to be seeking."
When board member Tim Brown brought up that the votes on the GESA borrowing had been unanimous, Valesky suggested it "was not the right decision at the time" on his part.
Brown also questioned where cuts could possibly be made, suggesting that the board has repeatedly made cuts in past years and any further ones would likely affect sports or other major school programs.
"If you have a way to make a cut, show us," he said. "Don't sit here and say we can cut. I've been on this finance for a lot of years, and let me tell you, we have trimmed."
Board member Robert Gulick agreed with Brown. While Gulick said no tax increase was a great thing to have, he considered the half-mill jump in taxes "minimal" and echoed Brown's comments that the board has cut as much as it can in the past.
Further, Gulick encouraged residents opposed to the tax increases to reach out to state lawmakers for cyber charter reform.
The school district has to pay out money to cyber charter schools any time a kid chooses to attend them instead of the school district, with around $2 million budgeted for that expense alone in the next budget, representing a $574,000 increase over the last budget.
Glasspool, weighing into the argument, pointed out that to afford to pay the debt service payments on the bonds, any cuts would have to be reoccurring expenses, not one-time purchases or expenditures. Later, Glasspool said the median assessed value of a house in Crawford County is around $26,500, meaning a 0.5-mill increase only represents an additional $13.50 more in payments per year.
One mill is equal to $1 for every $1,000 in a property's assessed value.
Board member Jeff Brooks pointed out that what was being voted on at the meeting was only the preliminary proposed final budget, and that the financial plan could change between the vote and the final approval in June. He described it as a "formality," and suggested there should not be votes against it for that reason, saying votes against it were just "showcasing and grandstanding."
Brooks also said the Maplewood campus was in "horrible shape" and in need of renovation.
"We all said yes to the spending," Brooks said. "We talked the talk, and now is the time to walk the walk, and if you're not willing to walk the walk, I don't know what you're doing."
Johnston called the tax increase a "tough ask" for people who may have lost jobs and income during the pandemic. Lynch, who did not comment during the meeting itself, told the Tribune after the vote he was concerned with the school district's spending and saw areas where the tax increase could have been covered elsewhere, though he did agree on the need of the repairs.
The school board is intending to hold a public hearing on the budget on May 25 in the auditorium of Cambridge Springs High School at 6 p.m. and it will also be broadcast live over Zoom.
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.