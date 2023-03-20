STEUBEN TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board last week approved a change in the locations of its monthly work sessions and voting meetings for the rest of the year.
The meetings will rotate between the district’s three attendance districts on a monthly basis, moving from Saegertown in April to Cambridge Springs in May and to Maplewood in June. The same rotation will continue through the remainder of the year.
The meeting schedule advertised at the beginning of the year had all meetings taking place at the district’s central office in Saegertown
April’s meetings will take place in the Saegertown Junior-Senior High auditorium, 18079 Mook Road. In May, board members will travel to the Cambridge Springs Junior-Senior High auditorium, 641, Venango Ave. June will see them in the Maplewood Elementary auditorium, 32695 Route 408, Townville.
The school-to-school rotation actually began in February, when a work session and voting meeting held in Cambridge Springs drew hundreds of audience members, many of them concerned the district was exploring the closure of the high school. In March a change of location was again announced, this time to Maplewood Elementary School.
“I’m glad that we’re moving around to the other schools. I’m glad we’re sitting here at Maplewood Elementary today,” David Valesky said during the board members’ concluding remarks. “I liked moving to all these — missed from when we had quit doing that a few years ago.”
The board’s next meetings will be an April 11 work session, which takes place on a Tuesday due to the Easter holiday, and an April 13 voting meeting in the Saegertown Junior-Senior High auditorium. Both meetings begin at 7 p.m.
