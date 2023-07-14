HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — Simmering animosities boiled over Thursday as a PENNCREST School Board meeting devolved into a shouting match punctuated by raised voices, explosive interruptions, and the repeated crack of a smashing gavel echoing into a mostly empty high school auditorium.
The scene for nearly 25 minutes bordered on a free-for-all with leading roles reminiscent of a professional wrestling interlude played by board President Luigi DeFrancesco, seated at center stage, and members Jeff Brooks and Tim Brown downstage to his left. Over the course of a performance part drama and part farce, the men traded accusations of lies, hatred for various board members, and hypocrisy.
After one of the many gavel bangs that came as DeFrancesco told Brown, “you’re out of order,” Brown rose from his seat.
“You know what?” Brown said, taking several steps toward the board president. “I’m about to take that hammer and stuff it somewhere!”
Instead of following through, however, Brown returned to his seat. He apologized for his actions during his remarks at the conclusion of the meeting.
The moment was one of many that drew cringes, concern, and shouts of criticism from the approximately 13 members of the audience.
At issue was a proposal by DeFrancesco to censure Brooks for various actions deemed “unprofessional conduct” by the resolution, which accused Brooks of inciting “the gay community against the Board with misleading and false information.” The results of Brooks’ alleged efforts, according to DeFracesco’s resolution, were numerous Right-to-Know requests. The resolution also condemned Brooks for allegedly “harassing and expressing violence” toward DeFrancesco, board Vice President Bob Johnston and member David Valesky.
On Monday, DeFrancesco seemed to point to Brooks as the cause of ongoing board member hostility and numerous Right-to-Know requests facing the district. He traced the origins back to a social media post that featured a photo of a Pride Month display of library books at Maplewood Junior-Senior High in late May 2021. The post was shared on Facebook by DeFrancesco, Johnston and Valesky, with Valesky adding a comment in which he described the display as “totally evil” and said, “This is not what we need to be teaching kids. They aren’t at school to be brainwashed into thinking homosexuality is okay. Its actually being promoted to the point where it’s even ‘cool.’”
While DeFrancesco, Johnston and Valesky shared the post, Brooks posted a screenshot of it that showed Valesky’s comments and the original post. In posting the screenshot, Brooks obscured the name of “Glenn Wright,” the account that originally posted the photo. While Wright’s name was obscured, his comment was still visible: “I realize this makes me a hater, but I am totally ok with that label.”
Ignoring the comments Valesky added, DeFrancesco on Monday made an argument he has offered at previous board meetings: By obscuring the name of the original poster, Brooks confused the public.
“When public read that, the only thing they seen was David Valesky’s name above that,” DeFrancesco said. “And they all assume that Valesky was the culprit. And that, unfortunately, caused and started thousands of reactions from a lot of people, the Tribune and the gay community.”
In the end, board members on Thursday voted 5-1 in favor of censuring Brooks. Voting in favor were DeFrancesco, Johnston, Amber Tyson Wright, Fred Bryant and Valesky. Brown voted against the resolution; Brooks and Michael Chausse abstained.
Chausse criticized the contentiousness displayed at the meeting but said that he did not feel informed enough regarding the issue to vote on it, having been appointed to the board in February. Board member Theresa Croll did not attend the meeting. After an absence at the board’s work session Monday, Valesky attended the Thursday meeting via telephone. Croll and Brown were also absent Monday.
Asked after the meeting what practical impact the censure would have, Superintendent Tim Glasspool said, “I don’t know.”
The meeting culminated with a monologue from DeFrancesco that began by referencing the recent film “Sound of Freedom,” went on to cite a comment in which Adolf Hitler argued, “He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future,” and issued an ominous warning to parents about protecting their children from “individuals within the schools” who would exploit them sexually.
Before that, Brooks swung from sarcasm to outrage in criticizing nearly every aspect of the censure resolution.
“Do we want to change the grammatical errors and make this legible?” he asked in reference to the resolution. “We’re an educational institution. There’s a lot of run-on sentences, there’s some sentence fragments.”
Brooks also accused DeFrancesco of hypocrisy in seeking to punish Brooks for a social media post after the district has fought Right-to-Know requests in court, arguing that social media postings from board members’ private accounts should remain private and not be subject to Right-to-Know requests.
Calling the meeting “a kangaroo court,” Brooks accused DeFrancesco of lying and ridiculed the resolution’s claims that he had harassed other board members.
One such instance came after DeFrancesco allegedly went to the Crawford County Courthouse to research the wills of Brooks’ parents, according to Brooks.
Johnston said the resulting dispute between the two men forced Johnston and Glasspool to step between DeFranceso and Brooks in an effort to keep them separated.
“I harassed you because you have no respect for the dead,” a contemptuous Brooks told DeFrancesco, sarcastically offering what he described as corrected versions of the claims included in the censure resolution. “What I said was, ‘If you’re gonna yell at me like you’re a full-grown man, keep running your mouth and I’ll kick your ass.’ That’s exactly what I said.”
As DeFrancesco smashed the gavel again, Brown added gleefully, “That’s exactly what he said.”
Brown, in an earlier, somewhat more nuanced portion of the discussion, noted that the social media post in question — Brooks’ screenshot of a post by Valesky — had been shared by numerous people. What proof is there, Brown asked DeFrancesco, that it was Brooks’s post that led to any backlash or provoked Right-to-Know requests.
DeFrancesco, though he didn’t respond directly to Brown’s query, insisted that Brooks had cost the district $16,000 in legal costs over the past month alone.
The district’s legal invoice for June, obtained by The Meadville Tribune, shows expenses of $16,754.14. Much of the work cited, though not all, is related to various Right-to-Know requests and resulting lawsuits that the district has received in recent years.
After the meeting, Glasspool said he could not confirm the cost cited by DeFrancesco.
“I couldn’t even guess, to be honest,” Glasspool said regarding legal costs related to Right-to-Know requests. He said he would provide more information as soon as he could.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.