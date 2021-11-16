CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — How public comment at PENNCREST School Board meetings is conducted is a little different following a unanimous vote by board members last Thursday.
The approved update to policy 903 — titled Public Participation in Board Meetings — limits the amount of time members of the public who wish to speak but who did not preregister to only two minutes. Traditionally public speakers are given five minutes to comment, with a total of 30 minutes allotted to public comment.
Members of the public who preregister to speak will still get five minutes under the new policy, something board member Robert Johnston specifically asked about before casting his vote.