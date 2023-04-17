HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — PENNCREST School Board members voted 8-0 last week to join litigation against the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) to challenge recent state guidelines that add cultural awareness and racial equity elements to required teacher preparation standards. The approval came with no discussion by board members.
Board member Michael Chausse did not attend the meeting.
In presenting the proposed litigation, Thomas W. King III, the district’s lawyer, told board members that if implemented the guidelines would require “teachers to believe certain things that teachers may not believe.”
PDE describes the guidelines in question as areas of competency in culturally relevant and sustaining education, part of the first state update to teacher preparation standards since 2008. Included among them are nine general categories of competency with 49 specific goals for teacher preparation.
Among the general categories are goals such as “reflect on one’s cultural lens”; “design and facilitate culturally relevant learning that brings real world experiences into educational spaces”; and “educate oneself about microaggressions and their impact on diverse learners, educators, and families, and actively disrupt the practice by naming and challenging its use.”
More specific standards included in the guidelines require teachers to “know and acknowledge that biases exist in the educational system”; “show respect for every BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and people of color) learner, educator, educational leader, and family across cultural racial and linguistic differences”; and “understand the importance of having high expectations for all learners, including BIPOC students.”
None of the faculty members teaching in PENNCREST schools are people of color, according to Superintendent Tim Glasspool. According to PDE data, less than 1 percent of PENNCREST students are Black. Multiracial students account for 3.9 percent of the district’s students and Asian students constitute 0.1 percent of the student population.
Calling the guidelines “very poorly written and difficult to understand,” King compared them to “some of the things that came out during the pandemic and the mask case” and said they had been produced by “a small panel of people, most of whom were university professors.”
PENNCREST board members in September 2021 voted unanimously to join a case that challenged pandemic-related mask mandates then in force, a case led by the Butler-based firm where King is a partner, Dillon, McCandless, King, Coulter, & Graham LLP. The case, King reminded the board, reached the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and was ultimately successful.
King told board members the proposed lawsuit — brought on behalf of Laurel and Mars school districts as well as a superintendent, two teachers and several parents and students — was expected to be filed soon. Joining the suit will come at no cost to PENNCREST as the litigation is being funded by the Chicago-based Thomas More Society, a nonprofit that provides free legal services in support of numerous of conservative causes. King serves as special counsel for the firm, according to its website.
The lawsuit will likely argue that the guidelines violate the First Amendment rights of the teachers and the “political, religious or social mores” of the parents and students involved, according to King. It will also argue that, like the school mask mandates imposed early in the pandemic, the guidelines were unconstitutionally implemented without proper review and oversight.
“These kinds of regulations have to be scrutinized by the (Independent) Regulatory Review Commission in Pennsylvania,” King said, “prior to ever becoming a regulation.”
No such process was followed in the case of the guidelines being challenged, according to King.
