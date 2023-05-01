A suspected ransomware incident over the weekend left PENNCREST School District with no internet service and disrupted telephone service when school resumed Monday morning, according to updates posted to the district’s Facebook page and website.
The incident appears to have been detected early Saturday morning, according to the district.
“We quickly took steps to implement our Cybersecurity Incident Response Plan,” the district announced shortly after noon today. “Following our plan, we shut down and disconnected the entire network and technology infrastructure. We are now working diligently with external cybersecurity specialists to conduct a thorough forensic investigation into the nature and scope of the event and to securely restore operations. At this time, we have not identified evidence of any data loss, data access, or data theft as a result of this event.”
Two previous updates posted Sunday and early Monday referred to the incident as “a district-wide internet outage” and informed families that while internet service was not expected to be restored, students and staff were expected to report as normal.
“Our primary focus is to ensure there is no interruption to any learning activity,” the district’s most recent update stated. “Our investigation into the event is in its very early stages and we do not have much information to share.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.