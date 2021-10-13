CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — PENNCREST School District is in need of bus drivers and substitute teachers, and is asking for qualified members of the public to get in contact with the superintendent to help fill positions.
At Monday's meeting of the school board, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool announced the need for more substitutes and bus drivers.
Particular attention was paid to that latter group, as Glasspool said the school district has had to make changes to its use of buses due to the shortage. This included consolidating routes, being selective on field trips on school days, and being cautious about after-school activities.
"If it continues to deteriorate, the number of drivers ... we're going to be in trouble," he said. "So we're getting to a critical stage."
In the meanwhile, the school district is developing what Glasspool called a "best-worst plan" in case numbers continue to drop.
Anyone with a commercial drivers license (CDL) can become a bus driver, and Glasspool said training is available for free.
In regard to substitute teachers, he said anyone with a four-year degree of any variety can be emergency-certified as a substitute teacher.
Glasspool can be reached at the school district central office's phone number, (814) 337-1600
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.