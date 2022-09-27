SAEGERTOWN — PENNCREST School Board appointed a new member to fill a vacant seat last week and, as has often been the case in recent months for the district, the move highlighted a sharply polarized divide among members. In this case, there was even confusion among board members over the final vote on the appointment.
In the end, the board appointed Amber Tyson-Wright of Centerville to fill the seat vacated when Matthew Vogt moved out of the district and resigned from the board earlier this month as a result.
“I am honored to have been chosen to serve the staff and students of PENNCREST School District,” Tyson-Wright said in a message to The Meadville Tribune.
Board President Luigi DeFrancesco, in an interview Monday, recalled the final vote as 4-3 in favor of Tyson-Wright, with members Jeff Brooks, Tim Brown and Jennifer Davis opposed. Theresa Croll was absent from the meeting.
Brooks, however, said the vote may have actually been 5-2 in favor of Tyson-Wright, with Brown ultimately joining the majority. “I can see how Mr. DeFrancesco would be confused on Tim’s vote,” Brooks said. “I know that I voted no.”
Asked about the confusion, Brown himself said, “I was against it, but I did say yes.”
“I was completely disgusted with the way it was done, so I was just frustrated and didn’t care any more,” Brown said, “because Luigi and them already decided on Amber before we even put the interviews out.”
Noting that he could only speak for himself, DeFrancesco said that he had not made up his mind before the board interviewed eight candidates Thursday. In fact, he said, it was learning in the interview that Tyson-Wright had experience as a teacher that led to his decision to back her candidacy.
“I don’t know where he got that idea from,” DeFrancesco said. “She has experience in teaching and is going to be a great asset to the board.”
Noting that Tyson-Wright had become a familiar face offering public comment at several meetings over the past year or two, Brooks said he felt Tyson-Wright’s appointment was a step backward for the district.
“She was involved in several of the controversies that we had as a district,” Brooks said, “and I’m hoping our district can move beyond those and move forward focusing on the classroom, not politics.”
When a May 2021 social media post from board member David Valesky characterized a display of LGBT-themed books as “totally evil,” Tyson-Wright was among numerous people who addressed the board at meetings the next month. She said there was an “urgent need” for compassion, respect, safety and a voice for all children being educated and their parents, as well as for a zero-tolerance bullying policy.
In August 2021, she addressed the board again, this time during a controversy over critical race theory. Tyson-Wright expressed support for a district ban on CRT (critical race theory), an academic approach typically associated with advanced studies that highlights the systemic effects of racism. Tyson-Wright called CRT “racist propaganda” that is being used to indoctrinate American children.
Despite his opposition, Brooks was optimistic about the newest board member.
“I’m sure she’s a qualified candidate and hope she helps lead the district forward,” he said. “I look forward to working with her.”
Brown, too, was ready to look to the future.
“Hopefully she’ll be a great addition and she’ll do good,” Brown said. “We’ll see.”
