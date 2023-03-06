By Mary Ann Mook
Special to the Tribune
Not only does PENNCREST School District have a Cyber Academy, but there is also a physical Drop-In Center where Cyber Academy students may … well, drop in for a few minutes or a few hours.
Jessica Sherman and Megan Miles, ninth-graders enrolled in the Cyber Academy, were checking out the Drop-In Center on Feb. 28. That’s the day the center’s new decorations and furnishings were revealed to representatives of the financial institutions that provided funding.
“I think it is awesome,” Sherman said about the Drop-In Center. “The environment is amazing around here because when you walk in in the morning, they treat you with kindness and gentleness, and the room is always fun and bright. It’s a good place to work.”
Sherman said she visits the Drop-In Center two to three times a week to work on classified needs or anything she needs helps with.
Kelli Trenga, director of PENNCREST’s Cyber Academy, said students might use the center if they just want to be in a different environment, want face-to-face tutoring or intervention support, or if she mandates them to come in to improve learning or attendance.
“It is unique because a lot of cyber academies don’t have a physical Drop-In Center,” Trenga said.
Trenga wanted a special look and feel for PENNCREST’s center, rather than the look and feel of an ordinary classroom.
“Our vision for the Drop-In Center was to have a sophisticated feel and not be like a traditional classroom,” Trenga said. “We wanted to have a little bit of a collegiate feel, like a library setting in a university.”
So, she reached out to ONE Federal Credit Union and Marquette Savings in Meadville. ONE Federal Credit Union awarded the Cyber Academy $3,000 in grant funds, and Marquette Savings awarded $7,000 in grant funds.
The money was used to redecorate and refurnish the Drop-In Center, which is located at Saegertown Elementary School for the second year. It was formerly located in the Central Office building; and prior to that, each attendance area had its own center.
The Drop-In Center has open space, an area for desktop computers, teachers’ desks/computers, a module seating area, another seating area, a kitchenette with a snack cupboard and a coffee bar. It is brightly lit and invites you to come in and relax.
Steve Kightlinger, senior vice president of Marquette Savings, said the grant money “was very well spent.”
“It’s nice to see the kids who normally wouldn’t have this resource be able to have it,” he said.
Heather Clancy-Young, CEO of ONE Federal Credit Union in Meadville, said that with the changes in online learning, providing students a collaborative area is well worth community involvement.
“This allows students to come together for socialization,” she said. “It allows keeping in touch with students and teachers and keeping social skills at the forefront.”
PENNCREST’s Cyber Academy was developed in 2019. Although there has always been a Drop-In Center for students to physically come in for support, the usage was minimal.
“I knew there was a need for our students to receive in-person, individualized instruction, synchronous lessons, tutoring support and socialization opportunities, as well as an alternate working location than always being at home,” Trenga said. “We are so very grateful for the financial institutions’ donations to help our vision truly come to life.”
The Drop-In Center is open school days from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parents provide transportation, and students eat a school lunch or breakfast. Students from all three of PENNCREST’s areas — Cambridge Springs, Maplewood and Cambridge Springs schools — attend the Cyber Academy. Currently, there are 133 students enrolled from kindergarten through 12th grade. There are 16 elementary school students and 117 secondary students.
Students may do full-time Cyber Academy and may attend the Crawford County Technical School (Crawford Tech). There is also a hybrid format, where students may take one or more Cyber Academy classes but attend a brick-and-mortar building. There are 21 students using the hybrid format.
“We have a full-time staff of six teachers who each contributes their time to support the students,” Trenga said. “Without their ability to genuinely connect and support the students, our Drop-in Center would not be as successful as it is today.”
One of those teachers is Dee Henry. She teaches social studies primarily and works with students as an online success coach.
“Part of what we do is help students set daily goals,” she said. “We prioritize their learning and everything is very individualized for what our students need.
“Today, we provided space to make students feel comfortable. It’s a wonderful environment that’s a good alternative. They feel comfortable and they learn better when they are comfortable.”
Capt. Natalya Kimble, who is in the U.S. Army Reserves, is a long-term substitute math teacher for grades seven through 12.
“I come from a military background, so this took a few adjustments,” she said. “But it is accommodating to both teachers and students; It is technologically advanced and just a friendly environment.”
Other teachers are Julia Sada, science; Patty Hovis, learning support; Theresa Douglas, English; and Lisa Brocklehurst, elementary.
There are also eight adjunct teachers who teach one to two courses a day from a brick-and-mortar school.
The Drop-In Center also has a therapy dog, a coon hound named Fern, who is from Paws Hands Delivered. Henry is her handler, and Fern has her own space in the center.
“She brings a great deal of comfort here to our students and our faculty,” Henry said.
