CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS — Following a bout of confusion and argument, a PENNCREST School District policy meant to ban the teaching of critical race theory (CRT) will be up for first reading today, but may be changed and have its final passage pushed back a little longer.
The policy in question, called Divisive Materials Policy 105.4, does not specifically name CRT in its text. However, previous discussion about the policy, which has raged through much of the summer at PENNCREST School Board meetings, have centered around its usage to ban the subject.
According to the Encyclopedia Britannica, critical race theory is an “intellectual movement and loosely organized framework of legal analysis based on the premise that race is not a natural, biologically grounded feature of physically distinct subgroups of human beings but a socially constructed (culturally invented) category that’s used to oppress and exploit people of colour [sic].”
A meeting of the PENNCREST School Board policy committee, which took place an hour before the board's work session on Tuesday, was intended to fix issues raised by board Solicitor George Joseph. However, Joseph was not present at the meeting, nor were policy committee members Robert Gulick and Robert Johnston, leaving only committee chairman David Valesky, Superintendent Timothy Glasspool and school board President Luigi DeFrancesco in attendance.
DeFrancesco is not a member of the policy committee, but Glasspool said his position as board president allows him to attend any committee meetings.
With no one else present, Valesky opted to have the policy placed on first reading for today's voting meeting. All policies are required to go through two rounds of readings — essentially meaning discussions — before they can be voted upon.
However, when it came time for the standard board work session, Gulick expressed surprise that there was a policy meeting held, claiming he did not receive an email informing him of the time frame.
Gulick objected to the policy being included for first reading, as it hasn't been changed since last month from when Joseph raised his objections.
Valesky said he wanted to move forward with the process and discuss issues, however, and not wait on the issue.
"If we need to adjust something than we can talk about that still," he said. "I would personally rather just instead of dragging this on all fall, I just kind of want to get it done."
Gulick disagreed.
"With all due respect, I would rather get it right than rush into it," he said.
The two went back and forth for a while, with Gulick expressing frustration at the ordeal, but eventually Valesky said he would schedule another policy meeting sometime between today's voting meeting and PENNCREST's meetings next month in order to go over the policy with Joseph. Gulick seemed amicable to the suggestion, though said he wanted more advanced notice on when the meeting was taking place.
Valesky, speaking to the Tribune after the meeting, said that depending on the scale of the adjustments Joseph suggests, the policy may have to go up for another first reading.
Joseph, in emails with the Tribune on Wednesday, said he was under the impression that the policy meeting had been canceled, and that was why he didn't attend.
"I was originally asked about my availability on 9/7 at 1:30 PM for the meeting, but was then informed that the new committee chairman (Valesky) was not available at that time due to work commitments," Joseph wrote. "I was under the impression that new proposed dates and times would be circulated. I did not receive any alternative dates or times. I was not aware that a meeting had been scheduled for 9/7 prior to the work session."
Johnston, speaking with the Tribune on Wednesday, said he was aware the policy committee meeting was taking place, but was unable to attend due to work.
Joseph expressed concern in regard to the new policy last month due to it, in his view, overlapping with several existing policies. He suggested the board could merge the new policy's wording into policy 119, called Current Events, which deals with the introduction of current events into the classroom.
Among the provisions of policy 119 is a ban on using current events in teaching to "indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view."
Valesky, after Tuesday's meeting, said he did not support merging policy 105.4 into an existing policy and believes it should be on its own. However, he said he would be fine with having it go through another first reading should there be sufficient changes to require it.
